Sports news feed: Löw future to be decided on December 4

Latest headlines

Löw future to be decided on December 4

Arsenal and Leeds condemn online abuse

CAF president handed five-year ban by FIFA



Joachim Löw future to be decided on December 4

The DFB will meet on December 4 to decide the future of Germany coach Joachim Löw, who is under pressure following a dismal 6-0 Nations League defeat by Spain last week.

Löw, who is currently on a retreat in Freiburg at the advice of the DFB, will be given the chance to make a defense of his position to the executive committee, which includes director of national teams Oliver Bierhoff. The committee will hear from Bierhoff before deciding on Löw's future.

Premier League clubs condemn online abuse

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Leeds have strongly condemned the online abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski following Sunday's encounter. Both players were subjected to abusive messages on social media after a second-half altercation at Elland Road saw Arsenal forward Pepe sent off for violent conduct.

The Gunners and Leeds have now both released official statements addressing the "vile abuse” and vowing to work with the authorities to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly identified and punished.

Jean-Bart abuse investigation to be reopened

The prosecutor responsible for the criminal investigation into the former president of the Haitian football federation, Yves "Dadou" Jean-Bart, has said the case against him is set to be reopened, just days after it was dropped by a judge because of a "lack of evidence."

Edler Guillaume said the judge who was overseeing the case had "botched" the original investigation. "We reviewed the dismissal order issued by the investigating judge and I think he rushed his work," Guillaume told the journalist Pierre Richard Midy. "I don't think the job was well done. I am not satisfied with the results. Therefore, I've appealed for the investigation to be entrusted to a different judge."

Last Friday, world football's governing body, FIFA, banned Jean-Bart from football for life after its ethics committee found him guilty of sexually abusing young female players, including minors. In a rare move following FIFA's decision, the US embassy in Haiti criticized the outcome of the criminal case, expressing "regret" that the investigation had failed to bring any charges.

Read more on this story here.



CAF president handed five-year ban by FIFA

The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been handed a five-year ban from football by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world football's governing body.

For more on the story click here.



F1 champion Hamilton to receive knighthood

Fresh from cementing his status as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, reports suggest that Lewis Hamilton is set to receive a knighthood in the Queen’s New Years’ Honors list.

Hamilton has been honored in the past, receiving an MBE in 2008 after winning his first title, but would become the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart if reports are true.

Talking to The Guardian, former F1 champion Damon Hill said the knighthood would “be seen as recognition of not just his driving but also as a black driver that has bust another door open for anyone who is not white. He has destroyed the preconception that it can’t be done, that there is an area where you cannot achieve something because of the colour of your skin. He has totally destroyed that notion.”



Leeds announce strategic partnership with Roc Nation

Leeds United have marked their return to the Premier League by signing a partnership with Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z.

The leading music and sports agency, who represent superstars such as Rihanna, Jerome Boateng and Kevin de Bruyne, aims to to "support the growth of the Leeds United brand in key markets of the USA and Asia."