Sports news feed: Gisdol sacked by Cologne

April 12

Struggling Cologne sack Gisdol

Bundesliga club Cologne have parted ways with coach Markus Gisdol in the wake of their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Mainz on Sunday.

Cologne have been mired in relegation territory for weeks, a situation made worse after the loss. The club confirmed the rumored sacking in a tweet late on Sunday without naming a successor.

Media reports suggest however, that Friedhelm Funkel is to be brought in to try to avoid the drop to Bundesliga 2.

Matsuyama makes history

Hideki Matsuyama held his nerve to become the first Japanese man to win a major with victory in the Masters at Augusta.

Matsuyama went in to the final day on Sunday with a four shot lead but a shaky start and the challenge of American debutant Will Zalatoris made for a nervous finale.

"I am really happy. My nerves really didn't start on the back nine, it was right from the start and right until the very last putt," said Matsuyama.

"I was thinking about them [friends and family] all the way around. I am really happy I played well for them. Hopefully I will be a pioneer and many other Japanese players will follow and I am glad to open the floodgates."

Blackmore becomes first female Grand National winner

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human." Those words from Rachel Blackmore have rung out around the UK since Blackmore became the first female winner of the country's most prestigious horse race, The Grand National, on Sunday.

Blackmore is one of a number of women making a significant impact in a rare example of a sport where women compete directly with men.

"Ah, look, it's brilliant, but I won't be the last. I'm delighted for myself anyway," she said. "I just hope it shows it doesn't matter, male or female.