 Sports news feed: Gisdol sacked by Cologne | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Sports news feed: Gisdol sacked by Cologne

With relegation looking increasingly likely, Cologne have sacked coach Markus Gisdol, with Friedhelm Funkel rumored to be his replacement. In golf, Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Japanese man to win a major.

Markus Gisdol

Markus Gisodl leaves with Cologne 17th in the Bundesliga

April 12

Struggling Cologne sack Gisdol

Bundesliga club Cologne have parted ways with coach Markus Gisdol in the wake of their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Mainz on Sunday.

Cologne have been mired in relegation territory for weeks, a situation made worse after the loss. The club confirmed the rumored sacking in a tweet late on Sunday without naming a successor.

Media reports suggest however, that Friedhelm Funkel is to be brought in to try to avoid the drop to Bundesliga 2.

Matsuyama makes history

Hideki Matsuyama held his nerve to become the first Japanese man to win a major with victory in the Masters at Augusta.

Matsuyama went in to the final day on Sunday with a four shot lead but a shaky start and the challenge of American debutant Will Zalatoris made for a nervous finale.

"I am really happy. My nerves really didn't start on the back nine, it was right from the start and right until the very last putt," said Matsuyama.

"I was thinking about them [friends and family] all the way around. I am really happy I played well for them. Hopefully I will be a pioneer and many other Japanese players will follow and I am glad to open the floodgates."

Blackmore becomes first female Grand National winner

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human." Those words from Rachel Blackmore have rung out around the UK since Blackmore became the first female winner of the country's most prestigious horse race, The Grand National, on Sunday. 

Blackmore is one of a number of women making a significant impact in a rare example of a sport where women compete directly with men.

"Ah, look, it's brilliant, but I won't be the last. I'm delighted for myself anyway," she said. "I just hope it shows it doesn't matter, male or female.

 

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  