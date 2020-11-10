Sports news feed: Dortmund's Bellingham receives first England call-up

Latest headlines

Bellingham promoted to senior England squad

Kimmich out until January

Germany coach Löw open to Götze return



November 10

Bellingham promoted to senior England squad

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has received his first call-up to the senior England squad.

The 17-year-old midfielder was originally named in England's Under-21 squad, but injuries have created an opportunity for Bellingham, who has made 11 appearances for Dortmund this season, including in the Champions League.

Bellingham, who has impressed in Germany since his move from Birmingham City, will now link up with his compatriots ahead of the games against Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

November 9

Kimmich's knee surgery a success

Joshua Kimmich will be out of the lineup until at least January after undergoing knee surgery, Bayern Munich announced late on Sunday.

"We're glad that Joshua will probably be available again in a matter of weeks. We'll support him in his rehabilitation as best we can,'' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

Kimmich had to be helped off the pitch after damaging the meniscus in his right knee in a challenge on Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland during Bayern's 3-2 win on Saturday.

The injury has also ruled the midfielder out for Germany's upcoming friendly and Nations League matches.

Germany coach Joachim Low said he was happy that the surgery had gone well and that "the most important thing is that he will get the time and peace he needs now in order to recover completely."

Löw not ruling out Götze comeback

Germany coach Joachim Löw has said he is not ruling out a return to the national team of Mario Götze. Löw said he was in regular contact with the attacking midfielder, who has scored two goals in his first five matches with PSV Eindhoven.

Löw told the "Sportbuzzer" website that Götze's move to the Netherlands was "exactly the right decision." Löw added that the 28-year-old former Dortmund and Bayern player looked "fresh and agile and you can see he's having fun. "

Götze has scored 17 goals in 63 appearances for his country, including the one that won Germany the 2014 World Cup. His last callup to Löw's squad was three years ago.

Klopp, Guardiola complain about strain on players

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and his counterpart at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola have complained about a congested Premier League schedule, which they say is placing what they feel is an unfair burden on their players.

"I understand the need of television 100%, but the Premier League needs to fulfil the position of unity among the players as well. The 12:30 (kick-off) is the killer," Klopp said.

Guardiola agreed.

"LeBron James won the NBA title and now he is on holiday for one or two months," the City boss said. "Our guys had eight days. It's games, games, games, because TV decided to do it."

Klopp also bemoaned the fact that at the start of the campaign, the Premier League reverted to the three-substitute rule after being allowed five due to the coronavirus when play restarted behind closed doors to finish last season. The decision came after the Premier League's top teams lost a vote on the five-sub rule, with smaller clubs concerned that this would have benefited those with bigger squads.

"It's the only big league with only three subs," Klopp said. "Big surprise. It's a lack of leadership. If 14 teams do not agree that five subs should happen then at least let the top six sub five times when we play each other."

The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.