Sports News Feed: Dimitrios Grammozis to take helm at Schalke?

March 2

Dimitrios Grammozis tipped as fifth Schalke coach

Schalke are set to sign Dimitrios Grammozis as their new coach, according to reports published in the "Bild" and "Ruhr Nachrichten" newspapers on Tuesday. The 42-year-old is the favorite to replace Christian Gross, who was sacked on Sunday, Grammozis would the Schalke's fifth coach this season, following David Wagner, Manuel Baum, Huub Stevens and Gross. Last-placed Schalke are nine points from safety with 11 matches left in the season.

Report: Fredi Bobic to leave Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt's head of sport, Fredi Bobic could be set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of this season. German broadcaster Sky has reported that the 49-year-old Bobic, whose contract at Frankfurt runs until 2023, has already communicated his wish to upper management. However, this has not been confirmed by the club.

For weeks there has been speculation that Bobic is Hertha Berlin's preferred candidate to succeed sacked sporting director Michael Preetz. Should Bobic leave, Frankfurt would be facing a major shakeup in its management team as it has already been announced that sporting director Bruno Hübner will be leaving the club in the summer.

March 1

Arminia Bielefeld sack coach Uwe Neuhaus

Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld have sacked head coach Uwe Neuhaus. Media reports said the decision had been taken at a joint meeting of the club's management and supervisory board on Monday.

The move comes two days after the newly promoted club's 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, the latest setback in a run of five games in which Bielefeld had secured but a single point.

Neuhaus led the club to promotion last season but Bielefeld's sporting director Samir Arabi said the decision was made to boost their survival chances.

"We feel the team has the quality to achieve our goal but given the current situation we decided we had to act now," Arabi said.

On Tuesday the club named 48-year-old Frank Kramer as Neuhaus' successor.



Formula 1 rejects Bahrain vaccine proposal

An offer from Bahrain to vaccinate all Formula 1 personnel in preseason has been turned down by the organization.

The Gulf State made the offer as part of its vaccination rollout but, with the majority of F1 teams based in the UK, the sport said it would prefer to wait for vaccinations from that country.

Stefano Domenicali, F1 president, said this earlier month: "The priority is the most vulnerable. We don't want to jump the line of vaccination."

Preseason testing starts in Bahrain later this month ahead of the opening race weekend on March 28.

Golfers offer support for Woods after crash

Tiger Woods received support from his fellow professsionals after his serious car crash last week.

Players wore red shirts and black pants in the final round of the World Golf Championships, and other events, over the weekend, the outfit Woods always wore during his final rounds.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted on Sunday. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

