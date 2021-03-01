Sports News Feed: Dimitrios Grammozis to take helm at Schalke?

March 2
Dimitrios Grammozis tipped as fifth Schalke coach
Schalke are set to sign Dimitrios Grammozis as their new coach, according to reports published in the "Bild" and "Ruhr Nachrichten" newspapers on Tuesday. The 42-year-old is the favorite to replace Christian Gross, who was sacked on Sunday, Grammozis would the Schalke's fifth coach this season, following David Wagner, Manuel Baum, Huub Stevens and Gross. Last-placed Schalke are nine points from safety with 11 matches left in the season.
Report: Fredi Bobic to leave Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt's head of sport, Fredi Bobic could be set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of this season. German broadcaster Sky has reported that the 49-year-old Bobic, whose contract at Frankfurt runs until 2023, has already communicated his wish to upper management. However, this has not been confirmed by the club.
For weeks there has been speculation that Bobic is Hertha Berlin's preferred candidate to succeed sacked sporting director Michael Preetz. Should Bobic leave, Frankfurt would be facing a major shakeup in its management team as it has already been announced that sporting director Bruno Hübner will be leaving the club in the summer.
March 1
Arminia Bielefeld sack coach Uwe Neuhaus
Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld have sacked head coach Uwe Neuhaus. Media reports said the decision had been taken at a joint meeting of the club's management and supervisory board on Monday.
The move comes two days after the newly promoted club's 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, the latest setback in a run of five games in which Bielefeld had secured but a single point.
Neuhaus led the club to promotion last season but Bielefeld's sporting director Samir Arabi said the decision was made to boost their survival chances.
"We feel the team has the quality to achieve our goal but given the current situation we decided we had to act now," Arabi said.
On Tuesday the club named 48-year-old Frank Kramer as Neuhaus' successor.
Formula 1 rejects Bahrain vaccine proposal
An offer from Bahrain to vaccinate all Formula 1 personnel in preseason has been turned down by the organization.
The Gulf State made the offer as part of its vaccination rollout but, with the majority of F1 teams based in the UK, the sport said it would prefer to wait for vaccinations from that country.
Stefano Domenicali, F1 president, said this earlier month: "The priority is the most vulnerable. We don't want to jump the line of vaccination."
Preseason testing starts in Bahrain later this month ahead of the opening race weekend on March 28.
Golfers offer support for Woods after crash
Tiger Woods received support from his fellow professsionals after his serious car crash last week.
Players wore red shirts and black pants in the final round of the World Golf Championships, and other events, over the weekend, the outfit Woods always wore during his final rounds.
"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted on Sunday. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."
Tiger Woods: Incredible career ended by car crash?
Child prodigy
At just six months old, the young Tiger Woods was reportedly able to copy his dad's golf swings. Eighteen months later, he'd made his first appearance on TV. By the age of 13, he'd become close to a household name, featuring on all the major networks in the US. He was also picking up just about every trophy in the junior ranks.
Turning pro
Turning pro
The American turned pro at 20 after picking up a trio US Amatuer titles and, true to form, wasted no time making his mark. Just two months after becoming a professional in 1996, he was picking up his first PGA Tour win at the Las Vegas Invitational.
Master of the Majors
Master of the Majors
If the win in Vegas was a milestone, this was the moment Woods really arrived on the global stage. At 21, he became the youngest man ever to win at Augusta and picked up the famous green jacket. He'd go on to win the Masters three more times, with his current major championship tally standing at 14.
The Grand Slam
The Grand Slam
April 8, 2001 was arguably the most remarkable day of an astounding career. Again it came at Augusta as Woods picked up a second Masters win. Impressive as that is, that win also mean he held all four major titles at once, something no other golfer has managed.
Pairing up
Pairing up
In October 2004, Woods married Swedish model Elin Nordegren after he met her through fellow golfer Jesper Parnevik, for whom Nordegren worked as a nanny. The pair tied the knot in Barbados and had a son named Charlie Axel and a daugher named Sam together.
Accident causes all sorts of damage
Accident causes all sorts of damage
Throughout his career up to this point in 2009, Woods had always maintained a squeaky clean image. But in the wake of allegations of multiple affairs, he crashed his car in to a fire hydrant, a tree and some hedges outside his Florida mansion. The subsequent days, weeks and months saw him pull out of tournaments, lose several lucrative sponsorship deals and his marriage ended in 2010.
The title that looked like the last
The title that looked like the last
The Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Clum in Akron, Ohio is far from the most prestigious of tournaments. But this 2013 win was Woods' 79th on the PGA Tour and, for a long time, it looked like it would be his last.
Not ready for the comeback
Not ready for the comeback
After missing the Masters for the first time in his career in 2014, Woods returned to Augusta a year later. But it wasn't the comeback he'd hoped for. Woods looked out of sorts and was clearly struggling with the back injuries that would eventually require several operations and a lot of recovery time.
The low point
The low point
In the early hours of the morning, again not far from his Florida home, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after falling asleep at the wheel in a traffic lance with the engine running. Woods initially blamed it on prescription drugs and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, was fined and banned from drinking alcohol for the year that he's under probation.
First win in five years
First win in five years
After making his way back from nearly two years out injured and position 1199 on the world ranking list, Woods finally got his hands on some silverware again after five long years, winning the Tour Championship in September, 2018. "I just can't believe I pulled this off," the 42-year-old said. "I was having a hard time not crying coming up to the last hole."
Back at the top
Back at the top
Woods' remarkable comeback was complete when he sealed an unexpected win at the 2019 Masters. Having kept himself in contention, Woods stayed calmed on the final day when others didn't and sealed his first major in 11 years, and his first Masters in 14 years. He finished 13-under par, winning by one shot over a trio of chasers. It was Woods' 15th major title and perhaps the greatest of them all.
Career-ending crash?
Career-ending crash?
On February 23, 2021, Tiger Woods' car went off the road in a Los Angeles suburb, rollling several times. He subsequently underwent surgery to repair what doctors described as "significant orthopaedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle. According to police, the golfer did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the early-morning incident.
Author: Chuck Penfold