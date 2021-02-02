Sports news feed: Covid mutation casts doubt on RB Leipzig – Liverpool venue

Latest headlines:

February 2

Venue for RB Leipzi g – Liverpool match up in the air

RB Leipzig have been given until February 8 to find a solution for staging the first and home leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Liverpool. Under government restrictions on people entering Germany from territories affected by new COVID-19 mutations, which include Great Britain, Liverpool would not be able to travel to Leipzig for the match. The only exceptions are for for German nationals or foreigners who reside in Germany. These must provide a negative test for the Sars-CoV-2 virus before entering the country. Germany's interior ministry has said there will be no exceptions made for athletes traveling to sporting events.

"UEFA is in contact with both the clubs concerned and the German Football Association (DFB), which in turn is in contact with the German government, European football's governing body said in response to a query from the DPA news agency. "At the moment, we are unable to provide any further information."

Under UEFA's updated regulations for the knockout stages, the home team is responsible for ensuring that the match is played, possibly at a neutral venue, if government legislation prevents it from taking place at its home ground. Leipzig

Apart from moving the match to a neutral venue, possibly in Austria, another option could be to reverse the home matches, as the current restrictions apply only until February 17, a day after Leipzig's home match. However, it is not clear whether Liverpool would agree to this, nor is there any guarantee that the current restrictions won't be extended.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has played down the danger of the match having to be moved.

"It's an issue that's causing us a bit of a headache, but I'm sure we'll find a solution and then we'll have the home game in Leipzig," he told German broadcaster Sky Sport following his team's 1-0 win over Leverkusen on Saturday.

February 1

Leon Draisaitl earns 6 assists for Oilers

Germany's Leon Draisaitl collected a career-high six assists while teammate Connor McDavid netted one goal and five points to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a wild 8-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. McDavid is now up to 22 points on the season, while Draisaitl is at 21, the most by an Oilers player through 11 games since Wayne Gretzky had 26 points in 1987-88. The NHL record for assists in a game is seven, set by Gretzky (three times) and Billy Taylor in 1947.

Draisaitl became the first NHL player to post six assists in a game since Philadelphia's Eric Lindros on Feb. 26, 1997 and just the 29th in league history.

Two other Germans also got onto the scoreboard; Edmonton's Dominik Kahun opened the scoring just eight seconds into the game, which tied a franchise record set by Gretzky for the fastest goal to start a game. The 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick, Tim Stützle also scored his second of the season for the Senators.

Italian FA to investigate Ibrahimovic-Lukaku incident

Italy's football association (FIGC) has opened an investigation into the verbal clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku during last week's Coppa Italia quarterfinal.

The former Manchester United teammates had to be restrained as the players left the pitch at the end of the first half, with Inter Milan's Lukaku seemingly incensed by something AC Milan's Ibrahimovic said.

The BBC reported that a pitchside microphone had picked up Ibrahimovic saying "go do your voodoo" to Lukaku, an apparent reference to 2018 comments from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that the Belgian turned down an offer to stay in Merseyside on the advice of a "voodoo message."

Both players have already received a one-match suspension.

Union sign Croatian forward Musa on loan

Bundesliga club Union Berlin have dipped into the transfer market just hours before the winter transfer window closes. The league's 8th-placed teams announced on Monday that they have signed Croatian attacker Petar Musa on loan from Slavia Prague.

"I'm delighted that the move to Union has worked out and I can't wait to play in the Bundesliga," the 22-year-old said. "The team is having a great season so far, I want to help the boys continue to be successful."