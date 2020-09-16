Sports news feed: Bayern, Schalke to kick off Bundesliga behind closed doors

Latest headlines

Bayern, Schalke to kick off behind closed doors

Neymar alleges racial abuse from Marseille player

Dominic Thiem completes historic comeback in US Open final

September 17

Friday's opening match of the Bundesliga season between defending champions Bayern Munich and Schalke will take place behind closed doors after all. Bayern had planned to host 7,500 spectators or about 10 percent of the Allianz Arena's capacity of just over 75,000. However on Thursday, the city of Munich announced that the match would have to be held behind closed doors due to a growing number of coronavirus infections in the region.

Earlier in the week, officials from Germany's 16 states had agreed to allow up to 20 percent of stadium seats to be filled for football and other sports. However, local authorities have the final saying on each individual match.

September 16

Egan Bernal drops out of the Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers cycling team announced on Twitter that defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from this year's Tour de France.

The Colombian rider's title defense was all but extinguished during Sunday's mountain stage when he slipped eight minutes of the pace. He then suffered back pains during Tuesday's stage, and he said compensating for the injury had also caused discomfort in his knee.

Last year, Bernal became the youngest rider to win the Tour de France in 110 years.

Ineos had staked this year's race on the 23-year-old. The team, whose riders have won seven of the last eight Tour de France races, assigned former champion Chris Froome to next month's Spanish Vuelta, while Geriant Thomas is targeting the Giro d'Italia.

September 14

Latest FIFA corruption trial begins in Switzerland

High-ranking football functionaries Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of French champions PSG and head of Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports, and Jerome Valcke, the former FIFA general secretary, have gone on trial in Bellinzona, Switzerland, on corruption charges.

The pair are accused of inappropriate behavior regarding the distribution of World Cup broadcasting rights, charges with both deny. The Swiss federal criminal court is expected to announce its findings in October.

Neymar accuses opponent of racial slur

Brazilian star Neymar has accused defender Alvaro Gonzalez of calling him a monkey during PSG's 1-0 loss to Marseille on Sunday. The incident sparked a scuffle between players of both teams during the match.

Thiem beats Zverev to win US Open

Dominic Thiem completed a historic comeback to win his first Grand Slam title. After dropping the first two sets against Alexander Zverev, the Austrian battled back to win the next three to win 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6). He is the first male tennis player since 1949 to overcome a two-sets-to-love deficit in the US Open final.

Bundesliga sides win big in the German Cup

It was easy going for most Bundesliga teams in the first round of the German Cup. Mainz, Gladbach, Cologne, Augsburg and Leverkusen all scored at least five goals in their opening round ties. The only top-flight side to be eliminated over the weekend was Hertha Berlin, who lost 5-4 to second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig. Hoffenheim came close to joining them, but finally vanquished fourth-division side Chemnitz in a penalty shootout.

