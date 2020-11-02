Sports news feed: Bayern Munich legend Gerd Müller 'sleeping towards his end'

Latest headlines:

Gerd Müller "sleeping towards his end," his wife says

Niklas Süle tests positive for COVID-19

Contract talks break down between Bayern Munich and David Alaba

November 2

Gerd Müller towards the end of his life, wife says

Uschi Müller, the wife of legendary Bayern Munich and Germany striker Gerd Müller, said he is "sleeping towards his end" in his suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

"He was always a fighter, always brave, throughout his life, and he is now. Gerd is sleeping towards his end," Uschi Müller said in an interview with the German daily Bild, which was published on the eve of his 75th birthday

Müller currently resides in a nursing home and is visited there daily by his wife. Uschi Müller said she will try to talk to him "with slow and clear words" and watch TV with him on his birthday.

Tenderly nicknamed the "Bomber of the country," Müllers scored 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga matches. He still holds the single-season record for goals with 40. He also scored 68 goals in 62 caps with West Germany, winning European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup in 1974.

Niklas Süle tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich announced that defender Niklas Süle is undergoing quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Süle, 25, is the second Bayern Munich player in less than a month to test positive for the coronavirus. Serge Gnabry spent a week and a half in quarantine after testing positive for the disease in October.

Bayern Munich withdraws contract offer to David Alaba

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and star defender David Alaba have apparently broken down, with club president Herbert Hainer confirming it has withdrawn its latest offer.

"We have decided to completely take the offer off the table. That means there is no longer an offer," Hainer told local broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He added that "we appreciate him a lot" and would "regret it if we had to go separate ways after the season."

Alaba, 28, is out of contract at the end of the current season. He and his agent, Pinhas Zahavi, reportedly rejected a third extension offer last week.