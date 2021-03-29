Sports News Feed: Bayern, Hoffenheim protest 'planned', BVB's Watzke to continue

Lewandowski injured on international duty

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski suffered a knee injury while playing for Poland against Andorra on Sunday and will be unable for his country's next game against England on Wednesday.

A statement from the Polish football association said that treatment for the ligament injury can last five to ten days, meaning that the 32-year-old Bundesliga top scorer could be a doubt for Bayern's top-of-the-table clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

A television documentary has revealed that Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim bosses were aware of planned fan protests ahead of a game between the two clubs last year, and that the reactions to protests and insults from Bayern supporters were at least partly "planned."

In February 2020, the Bundesliga game between Bayern and Hoffenheim ended in farcical scenes when the players were ordered to leave the pitch and then play out the final stages in a state of truce after Bayern fans had directed insulting banners at Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp.

As DW reported at the time, Hopp is an unpopular figure among some German fans after bankrolling Hoffenheim's risen through the leagues, obtaining an exemption from the 50+1 ownership rule and pursuing fans in the courts with unorthodox means, while the protests were also linked to a longer-running conflict involving so-called collective punishments.

Now, a documentary shown on public broadcaster ZDF this weekend has revealed that the unprecedented reactions of the players and officials were not the spontaneous show of solidarity they first appeared, with then Bayern president Uli Hoeness admitting that the clubs knew of the planned fan protests in advance.

Furthermore, former DFB president Reinhard Grindel says in the documentary that DFB vice-president Rainer Koch wanted to deploy undercover operatives in fan blocks in order to identify individuals and "destroy the ultra scene." Koch denies this was the case.

Watzke to continue until 2025

Borussia Dortmund have announced that chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has extended his contract and will remain in charge of the Bundesliga club until 2025.

Financial director Thomas Tress and marketing director Carsten Cramer have also extended their contracts as Dortmund look to ensure "continuity in personnel" in an unprecedented situation.

"Despite the dramatically different landscape caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying consequences in terms of revenues, the board has successfully managed to keep the ship on course in stormy waters," read a cub statement.

Going into further detail on club finances, the statement also confirmed: "Even against the backdrop of the pandemic, nobody need worry about Borussia Dortmund's future. Regardless of qualification for the Champions League, the next two seasons are financially accounted for."