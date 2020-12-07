Sports news feed: 'Angry' Löw never considered resigning

'Angry' Löw never considered resigning

QPR players to 'take a knee' at Millwall

Germany coach Joachim Löw says he didn't think about resigning after the country's humiliating 6-0 defeat by Spain in the Nations League last month. Speaking for the first time since he received the backing of his bosses at the German Football Federation (DFB), Löw said the defeat had made him "angry" - but that his desire was still there.

"We were all bitterly disappointed and angry with the result," Löw told a virtual news conference. "But we are absolutely convinced of the road we have taken in 2019," referring to his decision to rebuild the Germany squad with younger players.

Löw didn't rule out recalling the veteran trio Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, who were all dropped in 2019, saying that he would "do everything I can to make us successful." But he added that he saw no need for that at the moment.

Reporting by DW's Jonathan Crane.

Players from English second tier club Queens Park Rangers will 'take a knee' when they travel to London rivals Millwall on Tuesday evening.

Millwall's fans booed the gesture, which continues in England for the Black Lives Matter movement, in their game against Derby on Saturday, triggering widespread criticism.

QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand, the only black director of football in England, said that QPR's players would no longer take a knee because it was "action and not taking a knee that would bring change".

But following events at Millwall, QPR have reversed that policy with QPR's coach Mark Warburton saying "On Tuesday night we will show solidarity because we will not tolerate any form of discrimination. The players have come to me and told me their thoughts and I absolutely agree with them."