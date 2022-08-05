Sports Life

Sports Life - Peak Happiness - One Step at a Time

Faeza and Awet both had to flee their home countries, Afghanistan and Eritrea. For years walking long distances reminded them of this traumatizing experience. Today they are both in Germany and part of "Gipfelglück", a project where Germans and refugees hike and climb mountains together. Can projects like "Gipfelglück" help integration? And will hiking ever be something Faeza and Awet enjoy again?