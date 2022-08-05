 Sports Life - Peak Happiness - One Step at a Time | Sports Life | DW | 10.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports Life

Sports Life - Peak Happiness - One Step at a Time

Faeza and Awet both had to flee their home countries, Afghanistan and Eritrea. For years walking long distances reminded them of this traumatizing experience. Today they are both in Germany and part of "Gipfelglück", a project where Germans and refugees hike and climb mountains together. Can projects like "Gipfelglück" help integration? And will hiking ever be something Faeza and Awet enjoy again?

More in the Media Center

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life - From Addiction and Homelessness to the Stage 05.08.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Swimming for joy 29.07.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Manila Hoops: The Philippines' Basketball Obsession 25.07.2022

DW Sendung | Sports Life | Knastfussball

Sports Life - Football in Prison - Getting Life Back on Track 15.07.2022

More from German News Service

A Beethoven Fest concert saw musicians from Belarus, Ukraine and Germany perform together.

Choirs from Belarus, Ukraine and Germany perform songs of hope 09.09.2022

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 26: Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she departs the Adlon Hotel on the final day of a four day State Visit to Germany on June 26, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool / Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Germans 09.09.2022

Made in Germany, Sendung 21.06.2022

Gene editing 08.09.2022

DW's Hang-Shuen Lee investigates why 30 percent of vaccines are destroyed in some countries.

Why do millions of vaccines end up in the trash? 08.09.2022

More from Sports Life

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life - Female Bull Rider Margarita Carbrera - Eight Seconds Between Life and Death 02.09.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life - Bayern Munich - Boring Serial Champion 27.08.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Equal pay in football- just a crazy dream? 19.08.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life - Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics 12.08.2022