No Sports - The Taliban’s Suppression of Female Athletes

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, woman’s rights have been subject to far-reaching suppression, including a ban on female participation in sport. While some female athletes continue to bravely practice their sport inside the country, many others fled. Sports Life follows the sporting fates of two Afghan women, at home and in exile.
