No Sports - The Taliban’s Suppression of Female Athletes

47 minutes ago

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, woman’s rights have been subject to far-reaching suppression, including a ban on female participation in sport. While some female athletes continue to bravely practice their sport inside the country, many others fled. Sports Life follows the sporting fates of two Afghan women, at home and in exile.

About the show

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

DW's Top Story

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (left in picture) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen look at each other and smile during a panel session at the 2023 Munich Security Conference. February 18, 2023.

MSC 2023: Finland still 'prefers' to join NATO with Sweden

Politics5 hours ago
