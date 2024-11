12/11/2021 December 11, 2021

Menstruation is still a taboo topic in sports, but ignoring the menstrual cycle can be dangerous for female athletes. 'There are a huge number of performances we wouldn’t see in the sports world if women did not suppress their bodies,' says Laura Philipp, one of the best triathletes on the planet. She aligns her training program with her cycle and is more successful than ever before.