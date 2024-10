Kamilla Jarzina

When she was just three, Maïmouna Coulibaly underwent genital mutilation. She’s been sexually abused several times in her life. But she says, “dancing saved my life”. For her, movement is directly connected to emotions. Based on African urban dances, Maïmouna developed a dance class where women literally learn to shake off traumas and reclaim self-love, confidence, and power through dancing.