He is an artist on water and among the best in the world. Ukrainian water skier Danylo Filchenko won a gold medal at the World Games. But when the war began and his hometown of Dnipro was bombed, his life radically changed. Danylo is now much more than an athlete, he is an ambassador of his country and a relentless supporter of his compatriots in their efforts to fend off Russia.