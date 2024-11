11/12/2024 November 12, 2024

Daniel Albero is a motorhead, but his life is complicated. He has type 1 diabetes, so has to monitor his diet and blood sugar level constantly. During the financial crisis in 2007, he almost lost everything. But then he had a dream. He wanted to take part in the Dakar Rally and cross the finish line of one of the toughest races in the world. Sports Life accompanied Daniel Albero on his adventure.