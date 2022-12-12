Sports Life - Crossfit Athlete Mariana Meza - My Body is my Temple

Crossfit is Mariana Meza’s great passion in life. The sport has gone from being a fitness sensation to a global competitive discipline. Sports Life follows Mariana at her home World Championships in Mexico, to find out how crossfit helped her overcome stereotypes and reach her physical potential.
