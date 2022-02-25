Sporting world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Formula 1 cancels Russia race

Following UEFA's decision to strip Russia of the Champions League hosting rights, F1 has announced that the Russia Grand Prix in Sochi, due to take place on September 25th, has been scrapped following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"The FIA Formula One World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," F1 said in a statement.

"On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

Russia tennis star Daniil Medvedev experienced a "roller coaster day" of mixed emotions emotions as he was named the World No. 1 men's player on the same day his country began an invasion of Ukraine. "At this stage, you understand that tennis is sometimes not so important," said Medvedev after winning his quarterfinal match in the Acapulco Open.

"I woke up (Thursday) with a lot of emotion swirling inside me. As a tennis player I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

UEFA have announced that "Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice."

This ruling will affect Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who were drawn against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League round of 16 on Friday. Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will face Atalanta and Real Betis respectively.

Klitschko brothers ready to take up arms

Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko for Ukraine.

Wladimir recently enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army citing his love for his country, while Vitali has been acting as mayor of the capital, Kyiv, since 2014.

"I don’t have another choice, I have to do that. I’ll be fighting," Vitali told British broadcasters. "I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people."

UEFA's Executive Commitee has decided to move the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Saint Denis, France as the scale of Vladimir Putin's invasion increases.

Jokerit withdraw from Gagarin Cup

Finnish ice hockey team HC Jokerit have informed the Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) of their decision to withdraw from the league's playoffs for the Gagarin Cup.

"We're very sorry to lose Jokerit, an excellent and vibrant team," said KHL President Alexei Morozov in a statement.

"Jokerit plays in our league since the 2014-2015 season and has constantly reached the playoff. It's very unfortunate that the Jokerit's departure is due not to sporting reasons, but to political ones."

Edited by Chuck Penfold.