Sporting world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Some more out of Bayern Munich's postponed EuroLeague game from DW reporter Mathias Brück who was in Munich today.

Support across football games

Ahead of Zenit's game in Seville, people gathered outside the stadium to show their support for Ukraine. Zenit is owned and sponsored by the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Betis won the game and the tie, but only after Zenit had a last-minute goal ruled out by VAR.

Ahead of Barcelona's game against Napoli, the players of both teams came together to hold together a banner with a clear message. Barcelona beat Napoli to advance. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund were knocked out by Rangers.

Ahead of their Europa Conference League against Fenerbahce, Slavia Prague wore yellow jerseys with a message of support written on them.

Protest after goal

Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi has just scored in the Europa League and celebrated by revealing a "No war in Ukraine" message written on the undershirt of the Ukraine international.

Meanwhile, UEFA have just confirmed that Zenit's game will go ahead. Interesting that, given the Euro League basketball games including Russian teams were postponed earlier.

F1 team announces livery changes

The Haas Formula 1 team has announced it will remove branding of title sponsor Uralkali, a Russian potash fertilizer producer and exporter, for tomorrow's final day of pre-season testing. The team will race in a plain white livery instead of the usual red, white and blue.

Uralkali is also part-owned by the father of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin.

DFL condems attacks

The DFL, the German football league, has released a statement condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine "in the strongest possible terms."

"War in any form is unacceptable – and incompatible with the values of sport. Our immediate concern is for the people affected in Ukraine. The DFL is in contact with the national and international associations regarding this matter."

FIFA respond to situation

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has been speaking at a press conference tonight where he also announced the indefinite suspension of Kenya and Zimbabwe from world football due to government interference.

Here are some of his quotes on the situation in Ukraine:

On the Russian invasion:

"I was shocked by what I saw. I am worried and concerned by this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts. Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue."

On his relationship with Putin and endorsing a World Cup in Russia:

"We are constantly reflecting on the role of sport in trying to bring people together in a peaceful environment. Today my thoughts are on all the people who are affected by this escalating conflict."

On World Cup games being moved from Russia:

"We have duty to look at this matter seriously, to analyse it. We will look at it as a matter of urgency. We hope the situation will be solved well before the first match (in a month)."

There was also this from AP Global Sports Reporter Rob Harris:

Europa League football

There are football games tonight though, including Zenit St. Petersburg who are playing in Seville against Real Betis in the Europa League. Last night, Benfica's Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuck protested after scoring a goal.

Bayern basketball postpone game

Bayern Munich were due to play CSKA Moscow in a big Euro League basketball game this evening, but the club has postponed the game after events today. Barcelona, the leading team in the tournament, have already stated they will not travel to St. Petersburg for their game vs. Zenit on Friday.

Brazilian players call for help

A number of Brazilian players attached to clubs in Ukraine have sent a heartfelt video plea to their government to help them escape.

