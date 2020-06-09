Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' revisits African-American history

Spike Lee is up for it. The 63-year-old director of BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X and Do The Right Thing has been doing quick hit interviews for his new film, Da 5 Bloods, which premieres worldwide on Netflix, June 12.

But the film Lee really wants to talk about is the one the world has already seen: the video from Minneapolis that shows a police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The video that has triggered protests from Minneapolis to Madrid, from Brooklyn to Berlin. The video that might just change things.

Lee didn't see anything new in that George Floyd video. At the climax of Do The Right Thing, the director's breakout film from 1989, the gentle Radio Raheem, played by Bill Nunn, is killed by the police. With a stranglehold.

"When I saw [the George Floyd video], I thought 'I just saw this, with Eric Garner!'" says Lee, referring to the 43-year-old black man who was filmed as he was killed by police, with a chokehold, on July 17, 2014. "I made a film about it! Do the Right Thing was based upon the real-life chokehold murder of graffiti artist Michael Stewart [on September 15, 1983]. And then I began thinking about all those other black people being killed."

Then Lee did what he does. He made a film about it. The short 3 Brothers, which Lee posed online June 1, edits together the real footage from the Eric Garner and George Floyd killings with scenes from Radio Raheem's fictional murder. The film starts with a title card. In red: "Will History Stop Repeating Itself?"

Watch video 00:34 Spike Lee: 'There is a national cry for change'

Sitting in his living room in Brooklyn (the interview was done, as is typical these days, via Zoom), Lee is framed by pictures of black stars from sports, show business and politics. The back wall is filled floor to celling with historic photos and newsreel shots. Lee is smack in the middle, wearing a black baseball cap emblazoned with the number 1619: the year when the first slave ship from Africa landed in America. Year one of African American history.

For nearly 40 years now, Lee has been mining that history for his work. Sometimes he goes at it straight on — like with epic biopic Malcolm X, the birth-to-assassination story of the legendary civil rights leader, played by Denzel Washington. Sometimes, like with the lightly-fictionalized BlacKkKlansman, based on the real-life Ron Stallworth, the African-American detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, Lee comes at history sort of sideways.

Staying alive to find a way to change America

In Da 5 Bloods, he manages to do both. On its surface, Da 5 Bloods is pure popcorn, a war movie/action adventure about four African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam to recover the remains of their fallen leader and search for a buried treasure. It's part The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, part Apocalypse Now. But fun. When the four vets meet up back in 'Nam, the first thing they do is hit a club. Cut to the aging quartet — Paul, Melvin, Otis and Eddie — as they shimmy through a crowd of 20-somethings. A true Motown fan will recognize their names as those of the Temptations.

In between the dancing and the action — there's the requisite exploding mines and jungle shootout — Lee slips in social commentary on race and, yes, African-American history. Like the fact that the first American casualty of an armed conflict —the first man shot at the Boston Massacre, on March 5, 1770, in the lead-up to the Revolutionary War — was a black man, Crispus Attucks. Or that George Washington, the first President of America, owned 123 slaves. "We were never taught that [in school]," says Lee. "They left that out! On purpose!"

The number on Spike Lee's cap refers to the year a ship carrying the first enslaved Africans arrived in the English colonies of North America, in 1619

One of the strongest scenes of the films shows, in flashback, the black soldiers in Vietnam receiving the news of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. via an English-language Viet Cong propaganda broadcast. Heavily armed, and angry at being asked to die for a country that is killing their leaders, the men debate whether they should turn their machine guns on the white officers. Eventually, Norman, their squad leader (played by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman), talks them down. Better to stay alive and find another way to change America.

Now, two weeks after the death of George Floyd, two weeks after that video went viral, two weeks after hundreds of thousands took to the streets across America and around the world, Lee thinks he might be seeing the start of that change: "We are starting here in America, where Americans, not just black and brown Americans, the white Americans, my white sisters and brothers are taking to the streets and joining us, arm in arm, saying this has to stop," says Lee.

He's heartened by growing calls, in Minneapolis and elsewhere, to defund the police. "There is a national cry for these police departments, across America. We have to do something with them, they've got to be reformed. Change has to happen in how policing is done in the United States of America."

Even the presidency of Donald J. Trump, the man Spike Lee calls "Agent Orange," isn't enough to deter him. "Agent Orange is going to go down as the worst president in the history of the United States," he says. "And it is funny now to see his allies, these generals and politicians, who are slowly starting to move away from him, because they can read the writing on the wall. And they don't want to go down in history attached to this guy. To be written down as on the wrong side of history. With a capital W."

"The hope I see is with the millions of Americans who are taking to the streets. Them saying enough is enough. I see hope. And I'll feel more hopeful on November 4th. That's the day after the presidential election."

Spike Lee and his films The moralist This man has a message. Born 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, Spike Lee is widely regarded as a film pioneer for African-American rights. His movies often tell stories of oppression and racism.

Spike Lee and his films Spike Lee's roots Spike Lee's mother was a teacher, which might explain the educational impetus of many of the director's films. His dad, a jazz musician and composer, also had an influence on Lee's works. Joy of life and a musical rhythm mark Lee's films, including "Do the Right Thing" from 1988.

Spike Lee and his films Advocate of African-American culture The director, who often acts in his own films, gave many aspiring young African-American actors the chance to build a film career. Denzel Washington, seen above with Lee in the 1990 drama film "Mo' Better Blues," went on to become a top Hollywood star.

Spike Lee and his films Breaking stereotypes "Jungle Fever" in 1991 also starred actors little known back then, but well established today: Wesley Snipes and Halle Berry, with whom Lee had a relationship at the time. The film is about sexual attraction and an interracial relationship.

Spike Lee and his films A divisive figure A year later, Lee's most costly film at the time was released. "Malcom X" was a summary of everything the director felt was important. Denzel Washington plays the title role in the biopic about the life of the African-American activist, from his troubled childhood and conversion to Islam to his assassination in 1965.

Spike Lee and his films Semi-autobiographical School teacher, jazz musician and a bunch of kids - the 1994 film "Crooklyn" is about a family in New York in the 1970s, and clearly has numerous autobiographical elements. The memory of growing up in Brooklyn makes for a humorous and vibrant film.

Spike Lee and his films A hard life The 1995 film "Clockers" takes on issues that have always moved Spike Lee: life and survival in neighborhoods riddled with drugs and crime and rocked by ethnic strife.

Spike Lee and his films Joining forces Just a year later, the film "Girl 6" tells the story of an aspiring actress who makes a living working for a telephone sex hotline. Short cameo appearances by Quentin Tarantino, Madonna and Naomi Campbell underline Lee's popularity.

Spike Lee and his films Love of the game A huge basketball fan, Spike Lee featured his favorite actor Denzel Washington in "He Got Game." The 1998 drama shows how firmly sports are rooted in American society.

Spike Lee and his films Summer of Sam Lee focused on another favorite topic in the 1999 film "Summer of Sam," namely the crime scene in New York and conflicts between different gangs. The film looks at the effect a real 1977 serial murder case had on a fictional group of people in the Bronx.

Spike Lee and his films 25 hours Three years later, the director shot one of his best movies, "25th Hour." Edward Norton plays a drug dealer who has 25 hours before he goes to jail for seven years — a melancholy look at the transience of life and musings about what is really important.

Spike Lee and his films Bank heist The 2006 thriller "Inside Man" is proof that Spike Lee is also a master of commercial film. The movie about a bank robbery is entertaining, but also addresses issues close to the director's heart.

Spike Lee and his films Shift to documentaries After "Inside Man," Spike Lee turned to documentaries, advertising films and music videos. "Off the Wall" is the story of Michael Jackson's early years, before he rose to international stardom.

Spike Lee and his films 'No peace, no pussy' "Chi-Raq" is a musical drama about gang crime and racism, with women leading a sex strike to get their husbands to stop gang violence in Chicago. The director based his story on the classic drama "Lysistrata" by ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes.

Spike Lee and his films BlacKkKlansman In "BlacKkKlansman," two police agents, one Jewish and one black, penetrate the Klu Klux Klan. A satire, Spike Lee's 2018 film is based on a true story from the 1970s — but also references current racial tensions in the US.

Spike Lee and his films Da 5 Bloods Four African American veterans return to Vietnam years after the war, searching for the remains of their squad leader. Spike Lee's latest film is released on Netflix on June 12, as massive protests against police brutality and racism are showing the urgency of reforming the system. Author: Jochen Kürten (db)



Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.