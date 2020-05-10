Spike in South Korean infections linked to one man’s night out

South Korea ordered all bars and clubs in the capital city of Seoul to close after dozens of new coronavirus infections were traced back to one man's night out last weekend.

The Asian country on Sunday reported 34 new cases of the coronavirus, the first time in a month that the national daily increase has risen over 30. South Korea has registered 10,874 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 256 deaths.

Most of the new cases have been linked to nightclubs in Itaewon, a Seoul neighborhood known for its nightlife. A 29-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting several clubs and bars there last weekend.

Read more: Vietnamese woman sues Seoul for 'wartime massacre'

Watch video 01:33 Share South Koreans go 'revenge-shopping' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bjrr South Koreans go 'revenge-shopping'

"Carelessness can lead to an explosion in infections," said Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.

The mayor on Saturday ordered over 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars, and discos to close indefinitely with immediate effect.

The governor of Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul, followed suit on Sunday, ordering over 5,7000 entertainment facilities to close down for two weeks.

'It's not over until it's over'

South Korea has been held up as a model for how to curb the spread of the deadly virus and life there had started returning to normal. On Wednesday, the government relaxed many social distancing rules.

But authorities estimate that around 7,200 people have visited the establishments frequented by the 29-year-old, and many fear that a second wave of infections could emerge.

Read more: Coronavirus: How major sports are returning in South Korea

Watch video 01:56 Share More COVID-19 in South Korea Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bzr5 South Korea braces for second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

In response, South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in urged people to remain calm and cautious.

"The infection cluster, which recently occurred in entertainment facilities, has raised awareness that even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again, anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space,'' Moon said.

"We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention,'' he said, adding that South Korea had "the right quarantine and medical systems combined with experience to respond quickly to any unexpected infection clusters that might occur.''

"It's not over until it's over," Moon said.

kp/mm (AFP, AP)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.