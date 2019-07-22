Spider-Man to stay in Marvel cinematic universe

A new Spider-Man movie, starring the UK's Tom Holland as the hero, will also be part of Marvel's cinematic universe, US media reported on Friday.

Sony and Walt Disney, which owns Marvel, reached an agreement to keep the hero in the setting spearheaded by Marvel's Avengers. Marvel producer Kevin Feige said he was "thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will coninue," according to his statement cited by Hollywood Reporter and CNBS.

The two companies had a falling out in August over financial shares for the next installment in the franchise, which is set for release in 2021. The news that Spider-man might be leaving the popular franchise caused dismay among many fans.

The second movie, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was released in early June and has so far grossed over $1,13 billion (€1.03 billion), according to Box Office Mojo website.

