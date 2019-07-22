 Spider-Man to stay in Marvel cinematic universe | News | DW | 27.09.2019

News

Spider-Man to stay in Marvel cinematic universe

After a clash involving movie rights to comic book hero Spider-Man, Sony and Walt Disney agreed to keep the vigilante in Marvel's cinematic universe. Spider-Man fought alongside the Avengers in the hit movie franchise.

BdTD Indonesien | SpiderVerse In Jakarta (Imago Images/ZUMAPRESS.com/A. Irawan)

A new Spider-Man movie, starring UK's Tom Holland as the hero, will also be part of Marvel's cinematic universe, US media reported on Friday.

Sony and Walt Disney, which owns Marvel, reached an agreement to keep the hero in the setting spearheaded by Marvel's Avengers. Marvel producer Kevin Feige said he was "thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will coninue," according to his statement cited by Hollywood Reporter and CNBS.

The two companies had a falling out in August over financial shares for the next installment in the franchise, which is set release in 2021.

 

