Spider-Man to stay in Marvel cinematic universe

A new Spider-Man movie, starring the UK's Tom Holland as the hero, will also be part of Marvel's cinematic universe, US media reported on Friday.

Sony and Walt Disney, which owns Marvel, reached an agreement to keep the hero in the setting spearheaded by Marvel's Avengers. Marvel producer Kevin Feige said he was "thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will coninue," according to his statement cited by Hollywood Reporter and CNBS.

The two companies had a falling out in August over financial shares for the next installment in the franchise, which is set for release in 2021. The news that Spider-man might be leaving the popular franchise caused dismay among many fans.

The second movie, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was released in early June and has so far grossed over $1,13 billion (€1.03 billion), according to Box Office Mojo website. The story is influenced by events in "Avengers: Endgame" which was published earlier this year.

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' Attack of the 'Elementals' Europe is their target: The "Elementals" are creatures of fire, water, stone and air and also haunt London. Spider-Man is supposed to battle them with the help of a task force. In the process, he flies over the Thames. Just as in the previous film "Homecoming," Tom Holland plays the title hero in the sequel "Far From Home." Tom Watts is again director.

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' I'm the new guy Tom Holland is now one of Hollywood's favorite superheros. His first depiction of Peter Parker hit US theaters in July 2017. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios were excited to welcome the British actor in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' Taking Spider-Man under his wing Robert Downey Jr. was also part of that movie's star-studded cast. Having played a superhero himself, Downey Jr. joined that Spider-Man installment playing the role of a mentor to Peter Parker: the one and only Tony Stark.

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' How it all started Dating back to the 1960s as a comic book, Spider-Man first hit cinemas in 2002. Tobey Maguire played the role of Peter Parker in that first installment, with his arachnid abilities not only impressing the audience, but also his love interest, played by Kirsten Dunst.

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' Academy Award winner The first Spider-Man movie did extremely well at box offices around the world, prompting a sequel in next to no time. "Spider-Man 2" hit cinemas two years later, and was also a success at the Academy Awards, where it won an Oscar for best visual effects.

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' One, two, three... The commercial success of the franchise led to a third episode in 2007. "Spider-Man 3" went above and beyond expectations with its impressive special effects and skillful use of CGI effects. It grossed nearly $900 million (800 million euros) at the box office.

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' Spider-Man reloaded Despite the huge success of the "Spider-Man" franchise, the producers decided to stop developing a fourth film. Instead, they reinvented Peter Parker as "The Amazing Spider-Man" and decided on Andrew Garfield to play the role, with Marc Webb as director. Emma Stone was cast as his love interest, and the movie hit theaters in 2012.

Spider-Man is back: But he's 'Far From Home' The Marvel universe The sequel, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro" in 2014 turned out to be somewhat of a flop, forcing Hollywood to take a different approach to the whole Peter Parker saga. The release of "The First Avenger: Civil War" in 2016 featured Spider-Man as one of many superheroes populating the Marvel universe - but only for about 10 minutes in total, much to the dismay of his fans. Author: Jochen Kürten (ss/als)



dj/xx (AP, Reuters)

