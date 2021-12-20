'Spider-Man: No Way Home' scores record pandemic-era box office

Despite the surge of COVID-19 cases across the world, Sony and Marvel's new film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" raked in an estimated $253 million (€225 million) at the box office in its massive North American weekend opening.

It is the third-biggest domestic opening of all time, trailing two pre-pandemic releases — 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" ($357 million) and the previous year's "Avengers: Infinity War" ($258 million), according to the BoxOfficeMojo website.

Over the past 20 years, the Spider-Man films have become the most commercially successful of Marvel's comic book franchise.

2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the first part of the trilogy starring Tom Holland, grossed around $117 million.

Playing with space and time

In the surprising end of the 2019 film "Spider-Man: Far from Home," the second part of Tom Watts' trilogy starring Holland, it was revealed that a schoolboy named Peter Parker from the New York borough of Queens is behind the red mask.

That revelation turns Parker's life upside down: His family is harassed, the tabloids are after him and the New York police suspect him of being responsible for the death of villain Mysterio, featured in previous Spider-Man adventures.

Parker then turns to Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), a powerful sorcerer from the Avengers series, and asks him to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man.

Peter Parker visits Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch

But things don't go according to plan. Doctor Strange turns back time with a spell, whereby various parallel worlds begin to merge with each other. Long-defeated supervillains from previous Spider-Man films, such as the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), return to wreck havoc.

Previous Peter Parkers also reprise their roles to join Tom Holland: Tobey Maguire, who portrayed the character from 2002-2007 in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, and Andrew Garfield, who starred in the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies from 2012-2014.

Playing the nostalgia card

The movies' creators are clearly playing into Spider-Man nostalgia and hope to build on the previous success of the series.

British actor Holland is the youngest Spider-Man to date and plays the shy Peter Parker for the third time in a Spider-Man film. As a supporting actor, he also appeared in this role in three of the "Avengers" films.

With blockbusters such as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' the pandemic box office hopes to fly again

An unlikely hero

The character Spider-Man almost never existed in the first place.

When his creator, Stan Lee, approached then-Marvel publisher Martin Goodman in 1962 with his idea for "Spider-Man," Goodman initially waved it off, thinking no one would be interested in a nerdy teenager who struggles with fears and complexes and is unpopular with girls.

But Lee, who died in 2018, persisted and convinced Goodman to publish an initial story with the new superhero in "Amazing Fantasy," a magazine that was to be discontinued.

Stan Lee, who passed away in 2018, was responsible for creating the character of Spider-Man

At first, Lee had the well-known illustrator Jack Kirby — responsible for the Incredible Hulk, among other characters — draw up some sketches of the new Marvel hero. They were quickly discarded as they seemed too heroic to him.

Peter Parker was supposed to be the shy boy next door, an anti-hero with whom readers could identify.

In the end, Steve Ditko was the illustrator chosen to draw the first adventure of Spider-Man.

It became a smash hit for the fledgling Marvel publishing house in New York City, which launched its first series featuring Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, just a month later.

In the 60 years since, the Spider-Man universe has grown into an empire.

In addition to comic books, there are television series, major Hollywood movies and video games.

In terms of content, the creators of these offshoots have always remained more or less faithful to the original.

The trilogy with Tom Holland starts at Spider-Man's beginnings and features Parker as a 15-year-old schoolboy in the films, just as Lee had originally imagined him.

Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland are the young stars of the upcoming movie

Throughout the years, the character has undergone a number of transformations in the comic series, due to the various illustrators and writers responsible for creating the hero.

Stan Lee cleared the terrain for younger colleagues in 1972 who aged Spider-Man, adapting him to the times.

In the 1970s, for example, Spider-Man comics dealt with socially relevant topics such as drug use, student protests, the Vietnam War and the American civil rights movement.

While the themes may have changed to suit the zeitgeist, Peter Parker was always supported by his Aunt May and a few good friends, above all Mary Jane Watson, known as MJ — his great love.

In a slightly different form, MJ, played by actress and activist Zendaya, also appears in the current Spider-Man series.

This article was translated from German. It was updated on December 20 with box office results following the opening weekend.