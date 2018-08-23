 Spend a night with the Bavarian fairy-tale king | DW Travel | DW | 24.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Spend a night with the Bavarian fairy-tale king

Linderhof was the favorite castle of the Bavarian King Ludwig II. On the occasion of his 173rd birthday (August 25th), visitors can celebrate his desire for beauty during the "King Ludwig Night".

Bayern Schloss Linderhof König-Ludwig-Nacht (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung/Andrea Gruber)

It is already the 11th time that the birthday of the fairy-tale king is celebrated at Schloss Linderhof in Allgäu with a "King Ludwig Night". On the 173rd birthday of the art-loving king, 1,500 candles will illuminate the garden and castle, and the waterside will also be illuminated. The nocturnal guided tours of the castle, concerts and readings will take visitors on a journey back into the king's fairytale world. This year, guests will have to do without the Venus Grotto feature, which is being restored until 2022.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig Schloss Linderhof bei Ettal

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Linderhof Palace

    This was the shy monarch's favorite retreat. Linderhof is the smallest of his three residences. It was supposed to be a replica of Versailles but the plot was too small. Instead it became a Rococo style palace. Linderhof is celebrating the royal birthday in a romantic way with candles and light shows.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig künstliche Tropfsteinhöhle mit See und Wasserfall

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Venus Grotto

    Ludwig II devoted a special room to music in the palace. But only the king and his close companions were allowed access to the room. Ludwig used to come here to listen to opera arias. The artificial grotto with a lake and waterfall portrays the stage set for the first act of Wagner's Tannhäuser. Ludwig was a huge fan of Richard Wagner.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig Schloss Neuschwanstein

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Neuschwanstein Castle

    Hardly four years into his reign, Ludwig II designed his first castle in 1868 at age 23. Today Neuschwanstein is Germany's most famous castle and a real tourist magnet with some 1.4 million visitors annually. This replica of a medieval castle towers above the town of Schwangau in the Allgäu mountains.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig Schloss Neuschwanstein

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    The Concert Hall

    This is the largest room in the Neuschwanstein Castle. Inspired by the original in Wartburg Castle, Ludwig had it decorated with scenes from medieval legends. It provided a regal setting for large parties and musical events. Today visitors can enjoy the annual castle concerts.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig Roseninsel im Starnberger See

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Rose Island

    Ludwig II loved places that guaranteed him seclusion. Like Rose Island in Lake Starnberg. His father, Maximilian II, had a summer house built here called Casino. It is surrounded by a park with a central rose garden. Here Ludwig II was protected from curious glances and enjoyed meeting with his cousin, Elisabeth, Empress of Austria.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Herrenchiemsee Palace

    In 1873 King Ludwig II acquired Herreninsel, an island in Lake Chiemsee. He wanted to build something suitable here that would pay homage to his great idol, France's Louis XIV. A replica of Versailles Palace in Bavaria, this palace was his final and most costly project. Ludwig died in 1886. He did not live to see the palace's completion.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig Spiegelsaal

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Mirror Room

    As a perfect replica of Versailles, Herrenchiemsee also has a hall of mirrors, which is 98 meters long, has 17 round windows and the same number of mirrors above them. It also boasts 33 chandeliers and 44 candelabras. It is today the top attraction in the palace and is in fact seven meters longer than the one in Versailles.

  • Schloss Nymphenburg vom Wasser aus fotografiert,

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Nymphenburg Palace

    Ludwig II did not build Nymphenburg Palace but this is where he was born. Visitors to the palace can visit the room in which he was delivered. Some 300,000 visitors come here every year. During the summer they can glide across the park's canals in a gondola.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    The King's House on Schachen

    The view is spectacular but the building itself is surprisingly modest. Built at an altitude of 1,866 meters, Ludwig used this as a refuge when he was in the mountains. It can only be reached by a four-hour hike. Typically for Ludwig, he designed something very special.

  • Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig Türkisches Zimmer Jagdschloss

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

    Turkish Room

    The entire first floor of Schachen is in an opulent oriental style. It is in stark contrast to the barren mountain surroundings. Ludwig celebrated several birthdays here. The guests were asked to dress as sultans and kalifs. It gave the events a feel of the Bosporus in the Alps.

    Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)


Ludwig called Linderhof his "king's house". From 1869 he had his father's former forest-house at an altitude of 1,000 meters rebuilt in rococo style and the garden, framed by the natural environment of forest and mountains, artistically landscaped.

The Ludwig castles are a tourist magnet in Bavaria. With 1.5 million visitors per year, Neuschwanstein is the most visited castle in the federal state. The other Ludwig castles also attracted a lot of visitors: more than 400,000 people came to Linderhof in 2017, and more than 376,000 to Herrenchiemsee.

DW recommends

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles

With 1.5 million visitors, Neuschwanstein is the top 1 fairytale castle in Bavaria. More than 400,000 people came to Linderhof and more than 376,000 to Herrenchiemsee. (08.03.2018)  

10 reasons to visit Neuschwanstein Castle

Every year, 1.5 million visitors stop by Neuschwanstein, Germany's most famous castle. From the postcard perfect views to the mysterious life of King Ludwig II, there are many reasons why this is a must-see attraction. (14.10.2016)  

Related content

Schloß Herrenchiemsee

King Ludwig II Museum to reopen in April 09.03.2018

The King Ludwig II Museum in Herrenchiemsee, Bavaria, be open to the public again at the end of April after extensive construction work. A special exhibition will show never seen designs for Neuschwanstein Castle.

Deutschland Roboter hitchBOT

Hitchhiking robot HitchBOT comes to Paderborn museum 21.08.2018

A well-traveled HitchBOT robot will be on display at the Heinz Nixdorf Museum in Paderborn, Germany. HitchBOT traveled through Germany in 2015, visiting sites such as the Brandenburg Gate and Cologne's cathedral.

Bildergalerie Happy Birthday Ludwig

King Ludwig II of Bavaria and his castles 08.03.2018

With 1.5 million visitors, Neuschwanstein is the top 1 fairytale castle in Bavaria. More than 400,000 people came to Linderhof and more than 376,000 to Herrenchiemsee.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 