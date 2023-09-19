Speeding up the mobility transition

  1. Skip to content
Tabea Mergenthaler
September 19, 2023

Transport accounts for one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions in Germany. Efforts to meet climate targets by speeding up a mobility transition include solar-powered delivery boats and electrifying roads to cut truck emissions.

