Speculation rife over plans of Russia's Wagner Group

2 hours ago

After the failed uprising against the Kremlin, many Wagner Group soldiers went to Belarus after a deal was made with Alexander Lukashenko. Now speculation is rife that the deal may have collapsed, and that Wagner forces may be headed back to Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V262
Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaii: Maui fires wipe out historic town, death toll rises

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Conflicts21 hours ago
A Filipino nurse feeds an elderly woman in a nursing home

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Society22 hours ago
Soles of Birkenstock sandals are shown lying on a heap

German sandal maker Birkenstock heads to US stock market

Business2 hours ago
Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky at the presentation of a new unified textbook on general history and the history of Russia for grades 10 and 11, which will be used in the educational process from September 1, 2023.

Russia: New school history books justifiy war in Ukraine

Conflicts2 hours ago
View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
Dj in studio puts needle on record

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

Music1 hour ago
Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
