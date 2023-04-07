Species extinction jeopardizes human health

Nature and EnvironmentSpecies extinction jeopardizes human healthTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and Environment23 minutes ago23 minutes agoThe global biodiversity that serves as the foundation for human medical treatments must be preserved. Animals, plants, fungi – global biodiversity offers a treasure trove of chemicals and compounds, some of which can be used in healthcare.https://p.dw.com/p/4PoQAAdvertisement