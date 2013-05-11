Visit the new DW website

Special: The Colón Ring

From Bayreuth to Buenos Aires

To honor Richard Wagner's 200th birthday, Latin America's famous opera house in Buenos Aires hosted a one-of-a-kind project: Performing Wagner's powerful music drama "The Ring of the Nibelung" on stage in a single day.

The Colón Ring - Wagner in Buenos Aires 11.05.2013

The Colón Ring - Wagner in Buenos Aires 11.05.2013

Is it possible to perform Richard Wagner’s "Ring of the Nibelung” opera cycle in one day? Yes, said the composer’s great-granddaughter, Katharina Wagner. She was ready to stage a condensed version of the Ring at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. But time pressure, problems and conflicts led her to abandon the project. She was replaced at the last minute by Argentinian director Valentina Carrasco.
Who can say 'no' to Wagner? - Impressions from the premiere 19.04.2013

Who can say 'no' to Wagner? - Impressions from the premiere 19.04.2013

Fervent applause and big emotions met the premiere of the 93-minute film documentary "The Colón Ring - Wagner in Buenos Aires" at Berlin's Delphi Filmpalast theater.
The adaptor 08.04.2013

The adaptor 08.04.2013

For the “Colón Ring“ production, classical music producer and pianist Cord Garben abridged "The Ring of the Nibelung," Wagners total work of art, to a seven hour version.
The artists 27.11.2012

The artists 27.11.2012

The "Colón Ring" production presents a high-calibre ensemble of internationally recognized artists. 21 soloists are onstage in the seven-hour compact version of the "Ring.“
The conductor 15.11.2012

The conductor 15.11.2012

Austrian conductor and ECHO Classic Award-winner Roberto Paternostro has taken over musical direction of "Colón Ring."
The stage director 15.11.2012

The stage director 15.11.2012

Argentine Valentina Carrasco is an experienced choreographer and opera director. She replaces Katharina Wagner, who canceled her participation at the last minute.
Karin Rewald, Cinematographer 07.11.2012

Karin Rewald, Cinematographer 07.11.2012

Karin Rewald has worked as a cinematographer since 1983, focusing on everything from reports on current affairs to music documentaries.
The 'Ring' in Teatro Colón 27.09.2012

The 'Ring' in Teatro Colón 27.09.2012

Bernhard Fleischer, Producer 27.09.2012

Bernhard Fleischer, Producer 27.09.2012

Even as a young child, Bernhard Fleischer attended the legendary Karajan concerts at the Salzburg Festival.
Teatro Colón 25.09.2012

Teatro Colón 25.09.2012

The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires has a Wagner tradition stretching back nearly 100 years. In 1922, the "Ring" cycle was performed in its entirety for the first time in this legendary hall.
A new film and a big challenge 25.09.2012

A new film and a big challenge 25.09.2012

Director Hans Christoph von Bock was faced with a considerable challenge: to film the abridged version of the "Ring" and turn it into an intimate and thrilling musical documentary.
Hans Christoph von Bock, Director 25.09.2012

Hans Christoph von Bock, Director 25.09.2012

Journalist and documentary producer Hans Christoph von Bock has covered the highlights of German musical life for over 20 years.
Rolf Rische, Project Leader 25.09.2012

Rolf Rische, Project Leader 25.09.2012

During his long career as a journalist, and in almost all the work he has done, Rolf Rische has continually focused on cultural topics, and in particular on music.