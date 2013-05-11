Special: The Colón Ring

The Colón Ring - Wagner in Buenos Aires

Is it possible to perform Richard Wagner’s "Ring of the Nibelung” opera cycle in one day? Yes, said the composer’s great-granddaughter, Katharina Wagner. She was ready to stage a condensed version of the Ring at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. But time pressure, problems and conflicts led her to abandon the project. She was replaced at the last minute by Argentinian director Valentina Carrasco.