Special: The Colón Ring

From Bayreuth to Buenos Aires
To honor Richard Wagner's 200th birthday, Latin America's famous opera house in Buenos Aires hosted a one-of-a-kind project: Performing Wagner's powerful music drama "The Ring of the Nibelung" on stage in a single day.
Is it possible to perform Richard Wagner’s "Ring of the Nibelung” opera cycle in one day? Yes, said the composer’s great-granddaughter, Katharina Wagner. She was ready to stage a condensed version of the Ring at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. But time pressure, problems and conflicts led her to abandon the project. She was replaced at the last minute by Argentinian director Valentina Carrasco.