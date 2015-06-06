Special: Gutenberg in the Cyberstorm

A storm is raging around the book, the Internet, and the way we think. What value will the book have in the digital age?

Digitalization has long become part of our culture and our everyday lives. It is increasingly impacting our behavior and our thinking. Linear thought is now a thing of the past. These days we can access any number of massive data collections in milliseconds and stumble through a flood of information, offers and attractions that - until recently - never used to exist. This far-reaching development is becoming increasingly visible through the upheaval within the book market. In the US, the e-book is already well established; readers take for granted that they have allowed themselves to become transparent; and bookstores are disappearing. German and American authors have joined together to protest the giant online retailer Amazon and defend the value of the book which they hold so dear. Other authors and intellectuals, on the other hand, celebrate the new digital opportunities that are changing the way we publish books and read them. A culture of analog thinkers meets digital expansion.