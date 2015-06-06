Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Special: Gutenberg in the Cyberstorm

A storm is raging around the book, the Internet, and the way we think. What value will the book have in the digital age?

Digitalization has long become part of our culture and our everyday lives. It is increasingly impacting our behavior and our thinking. Linear thought is now a thing of the past. These days we can access any number of massive data collections in milliseconds and stumble through a flood of information, offers and attractions that - until recently - never used to exist. This far-reaching development is becoming increasingly visible through the upheaval within the book market. In the US, the e-book is already well established; readers take for granted that they have allowed themselves to become transparent; and bookstores are disappearing. German and American authors have joined together to protest the giant online retailer Amazon and defend the value of the book which they hold so dear. Other authors and intellectuals, on the other hand, celebrate the new digital opportunities that are changing the way we publish books and read them. A culture of analog thinkers meets digital expansion.

Kate Müser with Google glass, Copyright: DW

Arts.21 - Special: Gutenberg in the Cyberstorm The Value of the Book in the Digital Age 06.06.2015

A storm is raging around the book, the Internet and the way we think. What value does the physical book have in the digital age? A transatlantic journey, with stops in Seattle, Mainz, LA, Weimar and New York. What value does the physical book have in this digital Age?
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Artikelbild für Editorial

At the threshold of a new era 18.12.2014

A storm is raging around the book, the Internet, and the way we think. What value will the book have in the digital age? The executive producer and director share their thoughts.
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Teaserbild Jarvis EN

Jeff Jarvis 17.12.2014

The American blogger, journalist and author sparked online controversy in 2005.
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Teaserbild Lanier EN

Jaron Lanier 17.12.2014

The author and Internet pioneer warns against manipulation through big data.
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Teaserbild Hofstetter EN

Yvonne Hofstetter 17.12.2014

The big data expert calls for new legislation to preserve privacy and regulate algorithms.
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Teaserbild Elsberg EN

Marc Elsberg 17.12.2014

The thriller author describes how data impact society and how apps can alter our behavior.
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Teaserbild Suarez EN

Daniel Suarez 17.12.2014

Formerly an IT consultant, he self-published his first sci-fi novel and landed a bestseller.
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Teaserbild Knoche EN

Michael Knoche 17.12.2014

He rescued the Luther Bible when the Herzogin Anna Amalia Library went up in flames.
Projekt Gutenberg Buchmarkt

Long-standing national book cultures take on digital revolution 17.12.2014

Will technical developments change not only how, but what we read? DW's Jefferson Chase explains why he's not that concerned - and what the Germans could learn from the English-language book market.
Gutenberg im Cyberstorm: Artikelbild für Meinung Jochen Kürten

Why we can stop talking about the future of the book 17.12.2014

How will we read in the future? Will printed books still be around 100 years from now, or will there just e-books? DW's Jochen Kürten muses on reading in the digital age, and explains why the question is superfluous.
Americans and their books

Americans and their books 17.12.2014

More and more Americans are trading in paperbacks for e-books and buying them from online giant Amazon. DW reporter Rainer Traube takes a road trip in the US for a closer look at America's relationship with books.
Antiquariat Wiederhold in Berlin

Germans and their books 17.12.2014

Why are Germans so conservative when it comes to books? DW's Nancy Isenson, an American who's spent a quarter-century in Germany, shares her first German book and explains why tomes are national treasures here.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für das genannte Projekt Gutenberg im Cyberstorm.*** Bildergalerie zum Projekt Gutenberg im Cyberstorm. Foto: Kate Müser in Brooklyn Fotografin: Bettina Kolb Datum: 8.11.2014

Making of 'Gutenberg in the Cyberstorm' 17.12.2014

From the canals of Los Angeles to drone permits in Germany: Director Susanne Lenz-Gleissner and camerawoman Bettina Kolb take you behind the scenes for an up-close look at the filming of "Gutenberg in the Cyberstorm."
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für das genannte Projekt Gutenberg im Cyberstorm.*** Bildergalerie zum Projekt Gutenberg im Cyberstorm. Foto: Kate Müser im LA River Fotografin: DW/Susanne Lenz-Gleißner Datum: 8.11.2014

The team 16.12.2014

Paperback or e-book? The makers of "Gutenberg in the Cyberstorm" share their favorite reads - from classic German poetry to international bestellers - and how they consume them.