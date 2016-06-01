Special: Building Anew

The years of celebrity architects creating out-of-touch designs are over as architects discover reality again.

The years of celebrity architects creating out-of-touch designs are over as architects discover reality again. Today, city planners and architects are searching for answers to the question of mass immigration, and what it means for the future of our cities. Using the slogan "Reporting from the Front," Pritzker-award winning architect and head of the 2016 Venice Architecture Exhibition Alejandro Aravena is bringing the social side of buildings to light. The idea of "Building Anew" arose in the young Weimar Republic as a reaction to the urgent housing crisis in cities at the time. Architects then developed new technologies and founded new schools of thought, such as the Bauhaus movement. One hundred years later, it’s time to build anew again, as architects turn toward the new goal of building a better life for everyone.