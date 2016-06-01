Visit the new DW website

Special: Building Anew

The years of celebrity architects creating out-of-touch designs are over as architects discover reality again.

The years of celebrity architects creating out-of-touch designs are over as architects discover reality again. Today, city planners and architects are searching for answers to the question of mass immigration, and what it means for the future of our cities. Using the slogan "Reporting from the Front," Pritzker-award winning architect and head of the 2016 Venice Architecture Exhibition Alejandro Aravena is bringing the social side of buildings to light. The idea of "Building Anew" arose in the young Weimar Republic as a reaction to the urgent housing crisis in cities at the time. Architects then developed new technologies and founded new schools of thought, such as the Bauhaus movement. One hundred years later, it’s time to build anew again, as architects turn toward the new goal of building a better life for everyone.

A year of political messages at the Architecture Biennale in Venice 01.06.2016

Is architecture the most political of all art forms? A look at the offerings at this year's Architecture Biennale in Venice - where opposites appear to attract - suggests it may very well be.
Making Heimat: The German pavilion at Venice's Architecture Biennale 30.05.2016

The German contribution to the 2016 Architecture Biennale in Venice aims to send a political message: This is a country of immigrants. How does a culture of openness translate into architecture?
Spain wins Golden Lion as Venice Architecture Biennale opens 28.05.2016

Spain has scooped the Golden Lion award at the 15th Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy. Architects from Nigeria, Brazil, Peru and Paraguay also won prizes, while Germany walked away empty handed.
Architecture meets reality 27.05.2016

Jana Revedin is demanding a paradigm shift in architecture. The architect and professor asks her colleagues to construct answers to the big questions in architecture of our time.
Migration expert Doug Saunders on the potential of the 'Arrival City' 27.05.2016

Millions of people are migrating to cities the world over in search of a better life. Journalist Doug Saunders takes a look at this movement and promotes his theories of migration in his book "Arrival City."
Aravena: 'Let's share the knowledge!' 27.05.2016

Why people should participate, what one needs to consider when rebuilding a city after a tsunami - and what the Pritzker Price means to him: architect Alejandro Aravena on participation, housing shortage and approval.
Manifesto for social architecture: Alejandro Aravena, director of the Venice Architecture Biennale 27.05.2016

Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena hates to be seen as a star, even though he's already won the renowned Pritzker Prize. Now the 48-year-old is head of the Venice Architecture Biennale. A portrait of the reluctant star.
Building a better world 25.05.2016

Since 2007, the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture has been awarded to architects, who design buildings focusing on people and the environment. Here are 10 of the most outstanding projects.