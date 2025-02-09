SPD's Scholz and CDU's Merz spar on migration, economy, AfD

The claim: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "Germany is the biggest supporter of Ukraine in Europe and will remain so."

The facts: According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy , Germany does rank in second place behind the United States in terms of total bilateral aid to Ukraine.

From the beginning of 2022 through October 2024, Germany’s support amounted to nearly €16 billion, compared with €88 billion from the United States.

But support can also be understood differently. When analyzing the number of tanks, infantry vehicles or rocket systems allocated to Ukraine, Germany is further down the list, according to the Kiel Institute.

However, as far as air defense systems are concerned, Germany has delivered the most, with 27 such weapons. The US has delivered 18.

Germany has sent Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine Image: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa/picture alliance

Support for Ukraine can also be understood in terms of Ukrainian migrants that have been welcomed by countries around the world. In absolute numbers, Germany hosts the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine in the EU, according to European statistics as of November 2024.

But relative to the population, the highest ratios were observed in other EU countries such as Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia and Latvia.

Whether Germany remains Ukraine’s biggest supporter, as Scholz claims, is something that will depend on the outcome of the upcoming federal election.