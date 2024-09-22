SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg vote

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 Protesters gather outside AfD election party

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside far-right AfD members planned to watch Sunday's election results in the eastern German state of Brandenburg.

Protesters held placards and banners with slogans including "Potsdam Nazi-free" outside the event on the outskirts of Potsdam, Brandenburg's state capital.

Initial vote count projections put the AfD in second on 29.8% behind the Social Democrats with 31.2% of the vote.

The AfD had been riding high after finishing first in a state election in Thuringia earlier this month and placing a close second to the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in the state of Saxony.

Brandenburg's domestic intelligence agency has listed the AfD's state-level party organization as a suspected far-right extremist group. The agency also considers several leading AfD figures in Brandenburg, including top AfD candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt, to be confirmed right-wing extremists.