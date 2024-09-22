SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg vote

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 AfD co-leader Chrupalla hails gains, claims 'tactical voting' helped SPD

Tino Chrupalla, the co-leader of the AfD at the national level, gave an interview on German TV soon after the results.

"Our goal, quite clearly, was to become the strongest party. We wanted to send Dietmar Woidke into retirement," Chrupalla said on public broadcaster ZDF, referring to Woidke's statement that he would retire if the SPD failed to finish with the most votes.

"Nevertheless, we have gained significant support, above all, we made big gains among young voters," he said.

Chrupalla said he believed the SPD's apparent late gains and the CDU's apparent drop in support were related and claimed it was a case of "tactical voting" to keep the AfD from becoming the largest party.

He claimed this showed how "in principle, there are now no differences" between the mainstream rival center-left and center-right parties.

Chrupalla said it had been a bumper month for his party, adding that in the three eastern state elections, "We have won gold once and silver twice."