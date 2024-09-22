SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg vote

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 CDU laments 'bitter evening' far below expectations

Redmann, seen here campaigning ahead of Sunday's vote, had expected a better result for the CDU Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

The top candidate for the Christian Democrats in Brandenburg, Jan Redmann, described projected results as highly disappointing for his party.

The CDU is projected to secure 11.9% and only be the fourth-largest party. That's a drop of 3.7 percentage points compared to 2019 and also lower than many opinion polls suggested in the run-up to the vote.

"It's a bitter evening for us as the CDU because we are far below our expectations according to the initial results," Redmann said.

Like senior politicians from both the AfD and the Greens, he speculated that the tight race for first between the AfD and the Social Democrats might have hurt his party.

He said he'd noticed late in the campaign that voters seemed "terrified of ungovernable conditions and terrified of an AfD as the strongest party."

Controversially, in the run-up to the vote, the CDU state premier in the eastern state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, had endorsed Woidke over Redmann, saying, "We need to stick together."

"That wasn't helpful at all," Redmann said. "We will certainly discuss this again personally with Michael Kretschmer."

The CDU is the junior coalition to the SPD in the current state legislature in Brandenburg.

It is presumably likely to retain this status or a similar one going forward, although it currently appears unlikely that the two parties will continue to command an outright majority without another partner.