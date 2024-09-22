SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg vote

SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg votePublished September 22, 2024last updated September 22, 2024
What you need to know
- Initial results put the Social Democrats at 31.2%, ahead of the far-right AfD on 29.9%
- An estimated voter turnout of 73% was considerably higher than the 61.3% recorded in Brandenburg's last state poll
- The state election is seen as a test of confidence for the government ahead of federal elections next year.
Here are the latest developments on Sunday, September 22, 2024:
CDU laments 'bitter evening' far below expectations
The top candidate for the Christian Democrats in Brandenburg, Jan Redmann, described projected results as highly disappointing for his party.
The CDU is projected to secure 11.9% and only be the fourth-largest party. That's a drop of 3.7 percentage points compared to 2019 and also lower than many opinion polls suggested in the run-up to the vote.
"It's a bitter evening for us as the CDU because we are far below our expectations according to the initial results," Redmann said.
Like senior politicians from both the AfD and the Greens, he speculated that the tight race for first between the AfD and the Social Democrats might have hurt his party.
He said he'd noticed late in the campaign that voters seemed "terrified of ungovernable conditions and terrified of an AfD as the strongest party."
Controversially, in the run-up to the vote, the CDU state premier in the eastern state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, had endorsed Woidke over Redmann, saying, "We need to stick together."
"That wasn't helpful at all," Redmann said. "We will certainly discuss this again personally with Michael Kretschmer."
The CDU is the junior coalition to the SPD in the current state legislature in Brandenburg.
It is presumably likely to retain this status or a similar one going forward, although it currently appears unlikely that the two parties will continue to command an outright majority without another partner.
BSW co-leader says peace, migration key issues for voters
Amira Mohamend Ali, the national co-leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), said on ZDF television that the new party would be seeking a "more neutral" party name "but only only after the federal elections" scheduled for next October.
"At the moment we are not thinking about this," she said.
Ali attributed the party's success to several factors, including its opposition to Germany's provision of military support for Ukraine and its critical position on Israel, and its calls for reduced migration figures.
"I believe we managed to address topics that move a great many people in Brandenburg, first of all the topic of peace," Ali said, before going on to list several other policy areas like health care provision and internal security, and then concluding by saying, "and also the topic of migration moves many people."
Protesters gather outside AfD election party
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside far-right AfD members planned to watch Sunday's election results in the eastern German state of Brandenburg.
Protesters held placards and banners with slogans including "Potsdam Nazi-free" outside the event on the outskirts of Potsdam, Brandenburg's state capital.
Initial vote count projections put the AfD in second on 29.8% behind the Social Democrats with 31.2% of the vote.
The AfD had been riding high after finishing first in a state election in Thuringia earlier this month and placing a close second to the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in the state of Saxony.
Brandenburg's domestic intelligence agency has listed the AfD's state-level party organization as a suspected far-right extremist group. The agency also considers several leading AfD figures in Brandenburg, including top AfD candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt, to be confirmed right-wing extremists.
First projection gives SPD lead with 31.2%
The first prognosis based on a partial vote count points to a slightly clearer lead for the Social Democrats in Brandenburg.
The figures, published just under an hour after polls closed, projected 31.2% support for the SPD, and 29.8% for the AfD.
They also suggested that the Christian Democrats (CDU) would lose out in the battle for third place to the new left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).
The BSW appeared on course for 12.1%, versus 11.8% for the CDU.
Again, the Greens were placed right on the cusp of the 5% hurdle required to guarantee representation, at exactly 5.0%.
Greens' Nouripour disappointed but relieved at perhaps clearing 5% hurdle
The Green party's national co-chairperson Omid Nouripour, told ZDF he was "relieved," at least if exit polls prove accurate, that his party would clear the 5% hurdle required to guarantee representation in Brandenburg's state parliament.
The party had been polling just below this figure before the vote.
But the party had won 10.8% in 2019, and Nouripour also said the party barely eking its way into the state parliament was "not what we had hoped for."
He acknowledged falling support nationwide for the Greens as well as for the Social Democrats and Free Democrats, the other two parties that make up the federal government.
"We want to fight our way out of this, we want to win back trust," Nouripour said, adding that it would be necessary to adapt. "We will work our way out of this slump."
Nouripour also said he believed the Greens might have struggled as a result of the apparent bump in support for the SPD and Woidke, saying the late boost for the Social Democrats "came at a price for us."
AfD co-leader Chrupalla hails gains, claims 'tactical voting' helped SPD
Tino Chrupalla, the co-leader of the AfD at the national level, gave an interview on German TV soon after the results.
"Our goal, quite clearly, was to become the strongest party. We wanted to send Dietmar Woidke into retirement," Chrupalla said on public broadcaster ZDF, referring to Woidke's statement that he would retire if the SPD failed to finish with the most votes.
"Nevertheless, we have gained significant support, above all, we made big gains among young voters," he said.
Chrupalla said he believed the SPD's apparent late gains and the CDU's apparent drop in support were related and claimed it was a case of "tactical voting" to keep the AfD from becoming the largest party.
He claimed this showed how "in principle, there are now no differences" between the mainstream rival center-left and center-right parties.
Chrupalla said it had been a bumper month for his party, adding that in the three eastern state elections, "We have won gold once and silver twice."
SPD's Woidke calls campaign 'hard work,' voices cautious optimism
Brandenburg's state premier and the Social Democrats lead candidate Dietmar Woidke spoke to supporters in Potsdam soon after the polls closed.
"It was hard work, that we've put behind us in the past few months," Woidke said. "But we said, 'We will take up this fight.'"
He said the party's goal, "from the beginning," was to prevent the state being branded with a "large brown stamp."
Brown was the party color of Adolf Hitler's NSDAP in the Nazi era, and the color is still used by many in Germany as shorthand for the extreme right.
Woidke said it was still necessary to exercise caution and see how the evening and counting progressed, and noted that even the two main exit polls differed slightly, saying, "We still need a bit of patience."
"But in any case, one thing's clear: We have pulled off a comeback the likes of which has never been seen before in the history of this state," he said.
Woidke did have some words of praise for his party: "As so often in history, it's Social Democrats who could stop the extremists on their way to power."
Big bump in voter turnout projected
First analyses also point to increased participation this year compared to the last Brandenburg state election in 2019.
Public broadcaster ZDF's projections pointed to a turnout of 73%, similar to Infratest Dimap's 74% prediction.
By contrast, turnout in 2019 was 61.3%.
Polls close, exit polls give SPD slim lead over AfD
First exit polls as voting comes to a close give the SPD a lead of 1 percentage point over the AfD.
Figures from Infratest Dimap put the center-left Social Democrats on course for 31.0% of the vote, and the far-right AfD at 30.0%.
The projections also pointed to a very close race for third place.
Both the center-right Christian Democrats and the new left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) were put on 12.0% support.
The Greens appear right on the cusp of the 5% hurdle that they must clear to guarantee representation in the state parliament.
The socialist Left Party and the pro-business Free Democrats were both set to fall well short of 5%, at 3% and 0.8%, respectively.
What to expect when polls close
Voting is nearly concluded and is scheduled to stop at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT/UTC).
Some polling stations might stay open a little longer if queues had formed before the top of the hour.
First projections based on exit polls should follow soon after.
While not guaranteed, these tend to be fairly reliable, usually more so than opinion polls before the vote.
Given that a close race is anticipated between the AfD and SPD, though, it is more likely than usual that any party's lead in initial projections could be within the margin of error and potentially subject to change as the count progresses.
Brandenburg election sees high turnout
The state election in Brandenburg has seen particularly high voter turnout, according to the state Interior Ministry.
Of the state's 2.1 million eligible voters, 46% cast a ballot by 2 p.m. local time (1200UTC/GMT). Over half of eligible voters (51.3%) in the Brandenburg state capital of Potsdam have cast a ballot so far.
It's a jump from the last election in 2019, which garnered a 31.3% eligible voter participation rate by the same time of day.
Migration the top issue for many voters, DW reporter in Potsdam says
DW correspondent Alex Gerst is reporting from Potsdam in Brandenburg and gave his analysis on whether the AfD can win big in the state election.
"It looks like the far-right AfD could win the elections here. We are expecting a very tight race between the far-right AfD and the Social Democrats, which are leading the governing coalition here in Brandenburg," Gerst said in front of a polling station, adding that many people casting their ballots in Potsdam told him migration is their top concern.
Gerst said migration poses a difficulty for regional politicians, as migration policy is determined at the federal level, not by Germany's 16 states.
In regards to the AfD, Gerst said they will fail to get into government, as "no other party wants to cooperate with them."
Four-legged friends enjoy a special outing in Brandenburg
While most voting takes place in secret and alone, exceptions are sometimes made for voters with a canine companion.
Colorful costumes on show in regional vote
These members of the Slavic Sorbian community in Brandenberg used election day as a chance to wear traditional bright Spreewald costumes as they cast their ballots.
There are an estimated 60,000 Sorbs in eastern Germany near the Polish border. About a third living in Brandenburg — where they are also known as Wends. The rest live further south, in the state of Saxony.
The largely Catholic community is a tight-knit one, where the Sorbian language is more widely spoken than German.
Brandenburg state premier casts ballot
Brandenburg's Social Democrat (SPD) state premier Dietmar Woidke has cast his vote in the town of Forst in the Spree Neisse district near Germany's border with Poland.
Speaking to local broadcaster RBB, Woidke said polling was looking better after results from months ago suggested a "certain hopelessness."
Some parties have tried to turn the state election into a vote on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's traffic light government at the federal level, said Woidke. "I don't think that's paying off."
Still enjoying relatively high popularity by SPD measures nationally, Woidke has mostly shunned campaigning with Scholz.
He has also taken the unusual step of criticizing some of the behavior and policies of the ruling SPD-led coalition.
Instead, he has tried to highlight economic success stories in the state in the past five years since the last state election.
They include the opening of a Tesla factory and — after years of delays — Brandenburg airport, which serves Berlin. The airport is now Germany's third most important aviation hub.