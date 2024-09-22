SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg vote

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 SPD's Woidke calls campaign 'hard work,' voices cautious optimism

Brandenburg's state premier and the Social Democrats lead candidate Dietmar Woidke spoke to supporters in Potsdam soon after the polls closed.

"It was hard work, that we've put behind us in the past few months," Woidke said. "But we said, 'We will take up this fight.'"

He said the party's goal, "from the beginning," was to prevent the state being branded with a "large brown stamp."

Brown was the party color of Adolf Hitler's NSDAP in the Nazi era, and the color is still used by many in Germany as shorthand for the extreme right.

Woidke said it was still necessary to exercise caution and see how the evening and counting progressed, and noted that even the two main exit polls differed slightly, saying, "We still need a bit of patience."

"But in any case, one thing's clear: We have pulled off a comeback the likes of which has never been seen before in the history of this state," he said.

Woidke did have some words of praise for his party: "As so often in history, it's Social Democrats who could stop the extremists on their way to power."