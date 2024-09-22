SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg vote

SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg votePublished September 22, 2024last updated September 22, 2024
What you need to know
- Voting has closed in regional elections in the eastern state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin.
- Initial results put the Social Democrats at 31%, one percentage point ahead of the far-right AfD
- The state election is seen as a test of confidence for the government ahead of federal elections next year.
Here are the latest developments on Sunday, September 22, 2024:
SPD's Woidke calls campaign 'hard work,' voices cautious optimism
Brandenburg's state premier and the Social Democrats lead candidate Dietmar Woidke spoke to supporters in Potsdam soon after the polls closed.
"It was hard work, that we've put behind us in the past few months," Woidke said. "But we said, 'We will take up this fight.'"
He said the party's goal, "from the beginning," was to prevent the state being branded with a "large brown stamp."
Brown was the party color of Adolf Hitler's NSDAP in the Nazi era, and the color is still used by many in Germany as shorthand for the extreme right.
Woidke said it was still necessary to exercise caution and see how the evening and counting progressed, and noted that even the two main exit polls differed slightly, saying, "We still need a bit of patience."
"But in any case, one thing's clear: We have pulled off a comeback the likes of which has never been seen before in the history of this state," he said.
Woidke did have some words of praise for his party: "As so often in history, it's Social Democrats who could stop the extremists on their way to power."
Big bump in voter turnout projected
First analyses also point to increased participation this year compared to the last Brandenburg state election in 2019.
Public broadcaster ZDF's projections pointed to a turnout of 73%, similar to Infratest Dimap's 74% prediction.
By contrast, turnout in 2019 was 61.3%.
Polls close, exit polls give SPD slim lead over AfD
First exit polls as voting comes to a close give the SPD a lead of 1 percentage point over the AfD.
Figures from Infratest Dimap put the center-left Social Democrats on course for 31.0% of the vote, and the far-right AfD at 30.0%.
The projections also pointed to a very close race for third place.
Both the center-right Christian Democrats and the new left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) were put on 12.0% support.
The Greens appear right on the cusp of the 5% hurdle that they must clear to guarantee representation in the state parliament.
The socialist Left Party and the pro-business Free Democrats were both set to fall well short of 5%, at 3% and 0.8%, respectively.
What to expect when polls close
Voting is nearly concluded and is scheduled to stop at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT/UTC).
Some polling stations might stay open a little longer if queues had formed before the top of the hour.
First projections based on exit polls should follow soon after.
While not guaranteed, these tend to be fairly reliable, usually more so than opinion polls before the vote.
Given that a close race is anticipated between the AfD and SPD, though, it is more likely than usual that any party's lead in initial projections could be within the margin of error and potentially subject to change as the count progresses.
Brandenburg election sees high turnout
The state election in Brandenburg has seen particularly high voter turnout, according to the state Interior Ministry.
Of the state's 2.1 million eligible voters, 46% cast a ballot by 2 p.m. local time (1200UTC/GMT). Over half of eligible voters (51.3%) in the Brandenburg state capital of Potsdam have cast a ballot so far.
It's a jump from the last election in 2019, which garnered a 31.3% eligible voter participation rate by the same time of day.
Migration the top issue for many voters, DW reporter in Potsdam says
DW correspondent Alex Gerst is reporting from Potsdam in Brandenburg and gave his analysis on whether the AfD can win big in the state election.
"It looks like the far-right AfD could win the elections here. We are expecting a very tight race between the far-right AfD and the Social Democrats, which are leading the governing coalition here in Brandenburg," Gerst said in front of a polling station, adding that many people casting their ballots in Potsdam told him migration is their top concern.
Gerst said migration poses a difficulty for regional politicians, as migration policy is determined at the federal level, not by Germany's 16 states.
In regards to the AfD, Gerst said they will fail to get into government, as "no other party wants to cooperate with them."
Four-legged friends enjoy a special outing in Brandenburg
While most voting takes place in secret and alone, exceptions are sometimes made for voters with a canine companion.
Colorful costumes on show in regional vote
These members of the Slavic Sorbian community in Brandenberg used election day as a chance to wear traditional bright Spreewald costumes as they cast their ballots.
There are an estimated 60,000 Sorbs in eastern Germany near the Polish border. About a third living in Brandenburg — where they are also known as Wends. The rest live further south, in the state of Saxony.
The largely Catholic community is a tight-knit one, where the Sorbian language is more widely spoken than German.
Brandenburg state premier casts ballot
Brandenburg's Social Democrat (SPD) state premier Dietmar Woidke has cast his vote in the town of Forst in the Spree Neisse district near Germany's border with Poland.
Speaking to local broadcaster RBB, Woidke said polling was looking better after results from months ago suggested a "certain hopelessness."
Some parties have tried to turn the state election into a vote on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's traffic light government at the federal level, said Woidke. "I don't think that's paying off."
Still enjoying relatively high popularity by SPD measures nationally, Woidke has mostly shunned campaigning with Scholz.
He has also taken the unusual step of criticizing some of the behavior and policies of the ruling SPD-led coalition.
Instead, he has tried to highlight economic success stories in the state in the past five years since the last state election.
They include the opening of a Tesla factory and — after years of delays — Brandenburg airport, which serves Berlin. The airport is now Germany's third most important aviation hub.
Postal voting on the rise in German state election
Like Chancellor Olaf Scholz, many Brandenburg residents do not even have to go to a polling station today to cast their vote, having already voted by post beforehand.
More applications for postal voting were submitted for the state elections in Brandenburg this year than four years ago.
By the deadline on September 3, there had already been 365,000 applications for postal voting. In the last state election, only 205,000 people had applied for a postal ballot by the deadline.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock casts vote in Brandenburg election
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also cast her vote in the Brandenburg election.
Like Scholz, Baerbock — from junior coalition member the Green Party — has also lived for several years in Potsdam.
The politician said she expects a high voter turnout after voting. In the past few days, according to the RBB radio network, Baerbock said it appeared people had recognized the importance of the vote.
"A lot is at stake. The sun is shining today, so hopefully it's a day of hope," said Baerbock,
Olaf Scholz votes by post
One Brandenburg resident who won't be casting their ballot in person is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Scholz, whose constituency is in the Brandenburg capital, Potsdam, where he lives with his wife Britta Ernst, cast his ballot in advance by post.
The chancellor couldn't make it to the polling station because he is in New York City set to deliver a speech to the United Nations Summit for the Future.
Should Scholz's Social Democrats fail to be the biggest party in Brandenburg, which it currently is, that would be seen as a bad sign for the chancellor a year before federal elections are due to be held
AfD's lead candidate casts vote
In the town of Golssen-Zützen, the AfD's top candidate, Hans-Christoph Berndt, has cast his vote.
Berndt is a trained dentist and worked for many years at the Charité hospital in Berlin.
He has been classified as a right-wing extremist by the domestic intelligence service.
While he is campaigning to replace Social Democrat state Premier Dietmar Woidke, such an outcome looks unlikely.
Even if the far-right party places first among voters, no mainstream party says it would work in coalition with the AfD.
Polls open in Brandenburg
Polls have opened for some 2.1 million eligible voters in Brandenburg, the eastern German state that surrounds Berlin.
Attention is focused chiefly on whether the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will garner the most support for the second time in a month, or if center-left Social Democrats (SPD) of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will emerge on top.
State premier Dietmar Woidke of the SPD has announced that he will step down if the AfD goes on to become the strongest force in the state.
Earlier this month, the AfD — which has its strongest following in Germany's eastern states — won a parliamentary vote in the state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony.
Scholz had called the results from the Thuringia and Saxony elections "bitter" for his SPD.
"All democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments without right-wing extremists," he said on September 2, while adding that the "AfD damages our country. It weakens the economy, divides society, and ruins our country's reputation."
AfD party's success piles pressure on Scholz's government
The results of regional election in eastern states Saxony and Thuringia earlier in the month marked a turning point in German politics.
The results handed a far-right party its best results of the post-World War II era.
Still, the far-right AfD is unlikely to be able to govern because it is polling short of a majority and other parties refuse to work with it.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency has placed the party's regional chapters in Saxony and Thuringia under official surveillance as "proven right-wing extremist" groups.
The AfD is also seeking to gain from discontent over infighting in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party ruling coalition.
So much so, Brandenburg's popular premier Dietmar Woidke, who belongs to Scholz's center-left Social Democratic party (SPD), has mostly shunned campaigning with Scholz, who lives in the state's capital, Potsdam.
In an unusual move, Woidke has also criticized the behavior and policies of the ruling coalition.
The newly established left-wing populist party — the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)— came in third in elections in both Saxony and Thuringia.
Like the AfD, BSW wants less immigration and an end to arming Ukraine.