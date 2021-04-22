Spanish study shows coffee *still* good for your health

Coffee has been the subject of a number of studies over the past few decades.
And they have tended to show that drinking coffee regularly, if not daily, can be good for your health — for instance, it's supposed to be good for your liver, even reducing the risk of liver cirrhosis, a scaring of the organ through conditions like hepatitis or chronic alcoholism.
But research focused on the Mediterranean, where you might think most of the world's coffee drinkers live, is apparently "scarce."
"Coffee consumption is very prevalent worldwide and it has been associated with lower total mortality, although the association is not fully consistent and the evidence from Mediterranean countries is still scarce," write the authors of a new paper in a journal called Nutrients.
The researchers have presented what appear to be the first long-term results from a study in Spain, where, incidentally, coffee-drinking is not — statistically speaking — a national pastime.
They followed a group of 1567 people, aged 20 years and older, over an 18-year period.
The initial data came from the Valencia Nutritional Study, which was conducted in 1994. It assessed a range of food groups, including drinks, such as coffee.
Their findings suggest that drinking between 1 and 6.5 cups of coffee per day can lower your risk of cancer and what scientists call "all-cause" mortality (meaning, any kind of death).
Now, allowing for the fact that we're all going to die at some point, six cups a day may be excessive for some. So, "moderation" is a keyword here, as the Spanish researchers say themselves.
The good in coffee
As with any study, there's a lot of caution about proclaiming any conclusive evidence in this new research. In fact, the study authors say the "mechanisms by which coffee may reduce the risk of death are not well known."
But they do point to existing knowledge about antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits from chemical compounds found in coffee, such as polyphenols — or flavonoids and non-flavonoids.
Previous studies in Spain have shown what scientists call an "inverse association" between coffee and cardiovascular disease (CVD). An inverse association would mean that the more you drink coffee, the lower your risk of CVD.
A recent study in Italy, write the Spanish researchers, also indicated a moderate consumption of 3 to 4 cups of coffee per day was associated with a lower risk of all-cause and CVD mortality.
Yes, size matters… and the type
In the Spanish study, a cup was measured as 50 milliliters (0.1 pints) for espresso and 125-150ml for instant, brewed or ground coffee. They calculated the total sum of coffee as "the sum of decaffeinated and caffeinated coffee."
Don't like coffee? Here's another way to improve your cardiovascular health: Sport
The study included 849 women and 718 men — 78% of whom were known coffee drinkers (1222 participants). That left 345 non-drinkers.
Among the coffee drinkers, 37.7% said they drank "up to 1 cup per day" and 40.3% said they drank "more than one cup a day."
Mortality rates
In the first six years after the initial data was recorded, the researchers found that 85 of the participants had died. Of those deaths, 31 (36.4%) were due to a cardiovascular disease and 25 (29.4%) were due to cancer.
They checked again after 12 and 18 years and found that the causes of mortality were in roughly the same relation to those after just six years — around 35% cardiovascular mortality and 25-30% cancer mortality.
By the end, a total of 317 participants had died. But "coffee drinkers showed lower incidence of mortality than non-drinkers," write the reseachers.
Drinking up to one cup of coffee per day was associated with a 27% reduction in all-cause mortality compared to no consumption, while drinking more than one cup per day was associated with a 44% reduction in all-cause mortality.
The findings suggest that only caffeinated coffee had a "protective effect" against all causes of mortality over the full 18-year period of the study.
The researchers concede that their results "may not seem fully innovative."
But they say theirs is the first study to evaluate the association between coffee consumption and all-cause, CVD, and cancer mortality in adults aged 20 years and older in a Mediterranean country, namely Spain. They say their findings are consistent with previous studies in the United States, elsewhere in Europe, and Asia.
Other studies, meanwhile, indicate that coffee can have adverse effects on the central nervous system and cardiovascular system.
-
Poison or potion?
"Coffee causes cancer," or "coffee is bad for your nerves" are a few of the things people used to say about coffee: it is bad for you. But today researchers say coffee is better than its reputation - it may even lower your risk of cancer.
-
In vino complexity
Alcohol is bad for your health. But red wine also contains magic molecules like resveratrol, and anthocyanins. So drink it or leave it? Long-term epidemiological studies suggest for women, one drink per day is beneficial (two for men). Then again, a long-term statistical review from the US showed teetotallers die earlier than moderate-to-heavy drinkers. So maybe it's good for you after all?
-
Butter versus margarine
Years ago, we were told to avoid butter and eat only margarine. The imitation butter spread contains less saturated fatty acids than standard, milk-derived butter. But now people warn margarine is an unnatural product full of chemistry, merged into a product by the food industry.
-
A natural enemy
When people used to die of heart disease or stroke, it was often blamed on cholesterol. As cholesterol blocks blood vessels, doctors said it had to be avoided at all costs. Especially dangerous foods were eggs, cheese and meat. But the body needs some cholesterol and even produces it itself. Now, the fatty biomolecule is seen as less of a villain. But just don't overdo it.
-
Frozen arguments
Many people avoid eating frozen vegetables. They believe frozen vegetables hold fewer vitamins than fresh vegetables. But the frozen vegetables contain more nutrients because they are frozen directly after harvest, and do not lie around for days on shelves before being offered to customers.
-
Fish and its almighty ingredients
A few years ago, it was said omega-3 fatty acids could prevent any illness: cancer, cardiovascular disease - even attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression. Health experts advised us to swallow omega-3-supplements daily. But now we know more: Yes, these fatty acids are important for some functions in our body. But for most conditions, supplements are not beneficial at all.
-
Too much of a good thing can be bad
Vitamins are essential for your metabolism, so what could be healthier than swallowing vitamin pills every day? Vitamin C especially was said to protect against all kinds of diseases, including common colds. But studies have been unable to prove this. In fact, vitamin supplements may even harm you. At least, that's what they say today ...
-
Why drink before you're thirsty?
Nature is pretty clever. When we need water, we get thirsty. But somebody once said we should drink before we're thirsty - at least three liters per day, or more. The theory may have a basis in the fact that elderly people often lose their feeling of thirst. But normally your body should do a fine job of letting you know when you need to drink.
-
Is milk harmful?
Milk contains calcium - it's good for your bones and strengthens your immune system. That's what we've learnt. But a decades-long Swedish study suggests people who drink a lot of milk may die early. Is the sugar galactose responsible? Nobody knows. For now, keep drinking milk, but in moderation.
-
Wheaty concerns
Another baddie on the horizon is wheat. Numerous websites warn of its dangers. They say "it inflames our bodies, causes our guts to leak, and triggers autoimmune diseases." Some doctors - and authors - say wheat may even cause baldness, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts. Despite the fact that there are no studies to support this, many have given up this grain that sustained their ancestors.
-
All that is organic is not gold
If normal food contains too much chemistry - as some say - hooray, organic food is what we need. It is produced without chemical fertilizers or any "evil" substances, we're told. But studies suggest organic food is not richer in nutrients or better for you than non-organic foods. It's just more expensive.
-
A balanced life is a healthy life
In spite of everything, lifestyle does matter. Statistics show clearly that smoking, drinking excessively and being overweight are unhealthy - they may even kill you. But you shouldn't worry too much about reports hyping one food over another - it comes down to balance. So no matter what, just don't overdo it.
Author: Brigitte Osterath