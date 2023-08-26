  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
PoliticsSpain

Spanish soccer boss threatens legal action over kiss claims

August 26, 2023

Jennifer Hermoso has said that a kiss on the lips from Spanish federation head Luis Rubiales at the World Cup was not consensual. Dozens of players have said they won't represent Spain until Rubiales is removed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VbV6
Spanish football player Jennifer Hermoso
Spain's football federation, headed by Luis Rubiales, has threatened player Jennifer Hermoso with legal action after she said a kiss at the World Cup was not consensualImage: Noe Llamas/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Spain's national football federation has threatened to take legal action against player Jennifer Hermoso.

The statement, published late on Friday, comes after the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, kissed Hermoso on the lips, which the player says was not consensual.

RFEF also insisted that players had the "obligation" to continue participating in the team. Dozens of players have said they will not represent Spain until Rubiales is removed from his position.

In its statement, the federation published three photos and claimed they showed that Hermoso had lifted Rubiales up during a hug, meaning that the federation boss "could not exert any force."

However, the photos were seemingly taken before Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips.

Earlier, Hermoso said: "I want to make clear that, as was seen in the pictures, I did not at any point consent to the kiss he gave me and of course I definitely did not try to lift up [Rubiales]."

More to follow…

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man walks along a bridge over the Moscow River outside the Kremlin

Ukraine Updates: Russia downs drone near Moscow

ConflictsAugust 26, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lock hands during the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

ISRO chairman S. Somanath

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

ScienceAugust 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany Wildfires Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Fact check: How many wildfires in Germany are down to arson?

Fact check: How many wildfires in Germany are down to arson?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Südafrika Johannesburg | BRICS-Gipfel | Pressekonferenz

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

PoliticsAugust 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Demonstrators carry banners during a protest organized by "Depositors' Outcry" to ask for their deposits blocked in Lebanese banks, on October 5, 2022, outside Lebanon's central bank in Beirut

How Lebanon was plundered by its central bank

How Lebanon was plundered by its central bank

BusinessAugust 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Country singer Oliver Anthony singing into a microphone and playing quitar.

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

MusicAugust 26, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage