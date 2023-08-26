Spanish soccer boss threatens legal action over kiss claims

Jennifer Hermoso has said that a kiss on the lips from Spanish federation head Luis Rubiales at the World Cup was not consensual. Dozens of players have said they won't represent Spain until Rubiales is removed.

Spain's national football federation has threatened to take legal action against player Jennifer Hermoso.

The statement, published late on Friday, comes after the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, kissed Hermoso on the lips, which the player says was not consensual.

RFEF also insisted that players had the "obligation" to continue participating in the team. Dozens of players have said they will not represent Spain until Rubiales is removed from his position.

In its statement, the federation published three photos and claimed they showed that Hermoso had lifted Rubiales up during a hug, meaning that the federation boss "could not exert any force."

However, the photos were seemingly taken before Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips.

Earlier, Hermoso said: "I want to make clear that, as was seen in the pictures, I did not at any point consent to the kiss he gave me and of course I definitely did not try to lift up [Rubiales]."

More to follow…