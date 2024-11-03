Spanish royals visit flood-ravaged Valencia region

Flash floods in eastern Spain this week claimed over 200 lives and left a trail of destruction. Some people from the devastated communities felt completely abandoned after the disaster.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain faced a hostile reception during his visit to the flood-hit area of Valencia, where devastating floods have claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

In Paiporta, one of the worst-affected towns near Valencia, crowds shouted abuse at him and pelted his entourage with objects. Despite this, he continued to interact with people in the crowd.

Earlier, he, along with Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, spoke to emergency crews involved in the cleanup operations.

Spain's meteorological agency has issued a warning for heavy rain in the Valencia region, coinciding with Sunday's royal visit.

More troops arrive to help with clean-up operations

Restoring order and distributing aid to devastated towns and villages is a priority. Some have been cut off from food, water, and electricity since Tuesday's torrent.

So far, authorities have recovered 217 bodies, with 213 of them in the eastern Valencia region. Dozens of people are still missing, including in cars in flooded tunnels and underground garages.

Emergency crews search for bodies after Spain floods To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

On Sunday, the search continued with the help of some 4,000 new troops who arrived overnight. An additional 1,000 troops were expected to arrive on Sunday.

Volunteers assist in clearing debris

Many mayors resorted to self-help, organizing first aid for their residents in villages that were often initially cut off from the road network.

Support also came from thousands of volunteers who walked from the city of Valencia to nearby villages carrying donations and clean-up tools. They helped clear the thick layers of mud and debris that still covered homes, streets, and roads.

On Sunday, the Valencian government limited the number of volunteers allowed to travel to the city's southern suburbs to 2,000 and restricted access to 12 localities.

Thousands gather for cleanup after Spain floods To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What happened in Valencia?

The storms were centered over the Magro and Turia river basins, creating walls of water in the Poyo riverbed. These walls of water overflowed the riverbanks and caught people off guard as they went about their daily lives on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

In towns and villages on the southern outskirts of Valencia, muddy water quickly covered roads and railroads and entered homes and businesses. Drivers were forced to take shelter on car roofs as residents sought higher ground.

Spain's national weather service said the hard-hit town of Chiva had received more rain in eight hours than in the previous 20 months, describing the deluge as "extraordinary."

dh/lo (AP, AFP, dpa)