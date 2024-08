08/08/2024 August 8, 2024

Police in Spain's Catalonia region say they are hunting for separatist leader Carles Puigdemont after he returned to Spain for the first time in seven years. Puigdemont spoke to a crowd of thousands of followers in Barcelona. Spain's parliament approved a law to give amnesty to Puigdemont. But the Supreme Court says a charge of illegal diversion of funds against him still stands.