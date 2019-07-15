 Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez loses parliament approval vote | News | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez loses parliament approval vote

Pedro Sanchez was unsuccessful in getting parliamentary approval on Tuesday. He has another two days to build an agreement with the far-left Podemos party to secure his government's confirmation.

Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister on Tuesday lost in his first attempt to get parliamentary approval to lead a new government.

The leader of the socialist PSOE needed an absolute majority in the first-round vote to be confirmed as Prime Minister.

He will get another chance to get the necessary support in a second-round vote on Thursday. Unlike the first round, Sanchez will only require more "yes" than "no" votes for his government to be confirmed.

Sanchez hopes to achieve power with the support of the far-left Podemos party. But his refusal to offer Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias a senior post in the new government led to a breakdown in talks between Podemos and and PSOE ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Pedro Sanchez and Pablo Iglesias

Pedro Sanchez (L) will hope to build an agreement with Pablo Iglesias, leader of the far-left Podemos

Iglesias said after the vote that he was still open to negotiating a deal.

PSOE won the April elections but missed out on an overall majority.

Sanchez first became prime minister after tabling a successful vote of no confidence against conservative Mariano Rajoy in June 2018.

jns/amp (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Spain: PM Sanchez says talks with far left have failed

Spain's caretaker PM Pedro Sanchez says talks on forming a government with the support of the far-left Podemos party have failed. Sanchez' Socialists reject a formal coalition with the party, but need its votes. (15.07.2019)  

Spain: Pedro Sanchez's Socialists win election but miss majority

In a vote that saw one of the highest turnouts in recent years, Spain's ruling Socialists have won the most seats but fell well short of a majority. The far-right Vox party will enter parliament for the first time. (29.04.2019)  

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy loses no-confidence vote

The Spanish parliament has voted in favor of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a funding scandal. His likely successor is the man who eventually brought him down. (01.06.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter  

Related content

Pedro Sanchez trifft Iglesias

Spain: PM Sanchez says talks with far left have failed 15.07.2019

Spain's caretaker PM Pedro Sanchez says talks on forming a government with the support of the far-left Podemos party have failed. Sanchez' Socialists reject a formal coalition with the party, but need its votes.

Spanien Außenminister Josep Borrell

EU nominations 2019: Who is Spain's Josep Borrell? 03.07.2019

Borrell has been Spanish Foreign Minister under socialist Pedro Sanchez since June 2018. His European experience goes back to when he was President of the European Parliament between 2004 and 2007.

Spanien Parlamentswahlen in Madrid - Anhänger der PSOE

Spain: Pedro Sanchez's Socialists win election but miss majority 29.04.2019

In a vote that saw one of the highest turnouts in recent years, Spain's ruling Socialists have won the most seats but fell well short of a majority. The far-right Vox party will enter parliament for the first time.

Advertisement