 Spanish parliament suspends jailed Catalan lawmakers | News | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spanish parliament suspends jailed Catalan lawmakers

The four Catalan lawmakers must now choose between leaving their seats in Parliament empty or resigning. In a fractious assembly, that could work in the favor of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

General view of the constitutive session of Parliament in Spain

more to come...

Related content

Spanien Braunbär im Karpin Abentura Wildlife-Center

France and Spain hold 'bear summit' 18.05.2019

France and Spain have agreed to work closer to guarantee the survival of brown bears in the Pyrenees. There are only a few hundred bears left in Spain.

EU l Puigdemont - Spitzenkandidat bei der Europawahl

Carles Puigdemont cleared to run in EU election 05.05.2019

The Spanish separatist has scuppered a ban on contesting the European elections. A court ruled he still has a fundamental right to contest the election even though he has fled the country and faces arrest if he returns.

EU l Puigdemont - Spitzenkandidat bei der Europawahl

Spain bans Catalonia's ex-leader Puigdemont from EU vote 30.04.2019

Catalonia separatist Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a 2017 secession attempt, has been banned from standing in the EU elections. He and two colleagues had wanted to advance the case for Catalan independence.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  