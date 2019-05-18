Spanish parliament suspends jailed Catalan lawmakers

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The four Catalan lawmakers must now choose between leaving their seats in Parliament empty or resigning. In a fractious assembly, that could work in the favor of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
more to come...
France and Spain have agreed to work closer to guarantee the survival of brown bears in the Pyrenees. There are only a few hundred bears left in Spain.
The Spanish separatist has scuppered a ban on contesting the European elections. A court ruled he still has a fundamental right to contest the election even though he has fled the country and faces arrest if he returns.
Catalonia separatist Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a 2017 secession attempt, has been banned from standing in the EU elections. He and two colleagues had wanted to advance the case for Catalan independence.
DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version