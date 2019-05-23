 Spanish football players arrested in Liga match-fixing scandal | NRS-Import | DW | 28.05.2019

NRS-Import

Spanish football players arrested in Liga match-fixing scandal

Several professional footballers have been arrested in Spain in relation to match-fixing. Spanish police have been investigating allegations of rigged games during the 2018-19 season.

La Liga Logo (picture-alliance/AA/B. Akbulut)

Spain's top flight football league La Liga said on Tuesday that several football players had been arrested as part of an investigation it instigated for suspected match fixing. At least two of the players had played in Spain's top divisions, according to Spanish news agencies Servimedia and Europa Press.

La Liga said it filed a complaint with Spanish police of eight suspected cases of "acts related to match-fixing" and another 18 cases of players betting on match outcomes. 

The league thanked the police service for the "extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organized criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of soccer matches."

Match-fixing has been a recurring problem in Spanish football. At least 24 people were arrested last February during a probe into alleged match-fixing in Spain's lower leagues.

A gang was accused of using players to force situations such as corners or penalties in games. They would then make bets on these situations.

kw/msh (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here. 

