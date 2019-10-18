 Spanish football match halted after ′Nazi′ chants | News | DW | 16.12.2019

News

Spanish football match halted after 'Nazi' chants

Repeated chants have halted a second division football match in Spain. Ukrainian Roman Zozulya — playing for Albacete — was accused by leftist Rayo Vallecano fans of being a "Nazi," a label he denies.

ARCHIVSpanien Roman Zozulya (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. Villalba)

Both teams and Spain's La Liga jointly backed Sunday's decision made at half-time by the referee to suspend the game hosted in Madrid, after local fans defied the Vallecas stadium announcer and sang "Zozulya you are a Nazi."

The striker, 30, who in February 2017 was shunned during a brief spell at the Madrid team Rayo, denied at the time belonging to far-right groups in his native Ukraine and disputed holding extreme political views.

Read more: Hertha Berlin youth team walks off after racist abuse

Albacete, whom Zozulya later joined in 2017 as a free agent, said Sunday's game suspension had "one objective, which is to safeguard the values of our competition and the sport we all love."

Suspensions common

It's the latest in a series of match abandonments in diverse contexts in Europe, including Hertha Berlin's youth team walking off on Saturday after alleged racist abuse by rival players.

In mid-November, Dutch Den Bosch fans denigrated Excelsior Rotterdam's forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira. Earlier in November, Italian striker Mario Balotelli walked off the pitch briefly over racist chants.

Niederlande | FC Den Bosch vs Excelsior Rotterdam | Rassismus (picturealliance/dpa/PRO SHOTS)

November 17: Rotterdam's Moreira accompanied by teammates as they leave the field

In October, Bulgarian fans taunted visiting England black players.

When Sunday's Rayo-Albacete match was suspended, the half-time score was goalless. Albacete were down to 10 men after striker Eddy Silvester was sent off.

ipj/dr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

