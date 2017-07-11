Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada, at least 4 dead

A Spanish fishing boat sank off Newfoundland in eastern Canada on Tuesday, killing at least four people.

Rescuers saved three crew members, and another 15 others were missing.

A Canadian helicopter was searching the area about 450 kilometers (280 miles) off Newfoundland in the hope of finding the missing crew.

The survivors and dead were found in one of four lifeboats, two others were empty, and one was missing.

"The temperature of the water at the moment is horrible, it is very low," a regional representative of the Spanish government, Maica Larriba, told public radio.

The Spanish fishing boat, called Villa de Pitanxo, operates out of northwest Spain's Galicia region.

The crew included 12 Spaniards, eight Peruvians and two from Ghana.

Spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said that the Spanish government was "following with concern" the rescue operation.

