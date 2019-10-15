 Spanish female footballers to strike over pay and working hours | News | DW | 23.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spanish female footballers to strike over pay and working hours

Some 188 players agreed to go on strike over wages and working hours, with clubs saying they cannot afford their demands. Women's football has grown in Spain since its debut at the 2015 World Cup.

Atletico Madrid players salute opponents at one of their games

Female footballers in Spain have gone on strike following a breakdown in talks with the league's clubs over working hours and minimum wages.

Of the around 200 members of the AFE players association who met in Madrid for talks on Tuesday, 93% backed the strike. If their demands are not met, the female footballers will stop playing in November — a move that would mark the first time ever female footballers strike in Spain.

Some 16 first-division women's clubs are operating in Spain, but only a few are considered professional. Among the most successful clubs are Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Women's football in Spain has grown dramatically since the 2015 World Cup, when the country made its first appearance in the tournament, and with it calls for more investment domestically have steadily increased.

Read more: Women's football in Germany: Glass half empty or half full?

The proposed strike comes as players and the clubs have been working for over a year on what could be the league's first collective agreement.

At issue are working hours. The clubs have imposed a limit of 20 working hours per week, while players have insisted on 40 and say they are ready to agree to at least 30.

"We feel that we are full time football players," Athletic Bilbao captain Ainhoa Tirapu told AP.

"Some clubs have had players with contracts of 12 hours per week," Tirapu added.

Players also want the minimum wage to be raised from the current annual amount of €16,000 ($17,800) to €20,000. Additionally, they seek protection of benefits for players in the event of pregnancy.

The clubs have argued they can't afford the changes the players propose.

Read more: World Cup shows how nations back women's soccer — or don't

In two weeks, the players are set to meet with the Spanish Football Federation to further discuss the matter.

"It's not only about the money, it's about our rights," Tirapu said. "We hope to reach an agreement at some point, but we need this drastic measure because it's the right moment for women's soccer. This is not being done for ourselves, it's being done for our future players."

AFE president David Aganzo told Spanish newspaper EL Pais that in terms of women's football in Spain, "everyone talks about positive things,” but what is needed is to actually improve the situation of female footballers and that they "are recognized for what they do.”

The impending strike in Spain is the latest fight for wages in women's football and it comes on the heels of the US Women's National Team high-profile lawsuit against their federation over wage discrimination.

  • US women's soccer team players gesture while parading down New York's financial district

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'Women's rights icons now'

    To chants of "equal pay," the US women's soccer team paraded the World Cup trophy through New York's financial district. In a fever pitch of global interest, the team beat The Netherlands 2-0 in the final. "The level of interest and excitement is much higher from four years," said Jessica Lappin, president of the parade's organizers. "That's partly because they're women's rights icons now."

  • Supporters hold placards in New York, including one that says: Rapinoe for President

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Taking the lead

    In a fiery speech at the parade, celebrated co-captain Megan Rapinoe described her squad as a mixture of all sorts of characters. But Rapinoe, an outspoken gay activist who has called for greater equality for women, urged supporters to engage their communities at a deeper level. "We have to be better, love more and hate less," Rapinoe said. "This is everyone's responsibility."

  • USA soccer team celebrate World Cup victory

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Up four the fight

    Player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe holds aloft the trophy as teammates celebrate the fourth World Cup triumph by the US women's team. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the ceremonial keys to the city to the players, and stars Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd thanked the country for supporting the team.

  • A girl looks in awe as she watches the US women's soccer team in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Fighting for equality

    Despite their successful performance over the past decades, women do not earn the same on international duty as the US men's team. In March, the women's team sued the US Federation for equal pay. "They play the same game that men soccer players play. They play it better, with better results," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "If there's any economic rationale, the men should get paid less."

  • Supporters wave US flags and hold letters that spell out U-S-A

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'No' to the White House

    Even before US President Donald Trump extended an invite to the team, Rapinoe had said she would decline. In an interview on Tuesday, she said she didn't believe anyone else would accept. "I would say that your message is excluding people," she said when asked if she had a message for Trump. "Maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world."

  • USA women's football team players celebrate in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Down the hatch

    Megan Rapinoe pours champagne as the United States Women's Soccer team ride up the Canyon Of Heroes at a Ticker Tape Parade in New York City. Team USA started celebrating the back-to-back World Cup victories on Sunday. In 2015, they beat Japan in the final, whom they had lost to four years earlier.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV, John Silk


DW recommends

First female footballers inducted into Germany's Hall of Fame

The first female footballers have been inducted into the Hall of Fame of German football. Among the 11 female players honored in Dortmund were Silvia Neid, Steffi Jones and current coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. (12.10.2019)  

US women's team's equal pay talks with federation end in deadlock

More than a month after the crowd chanted "equal pay" following their World Cup win, the US women's soccer team remain in conflict with their own federation. Talks have broken down and harsh words have been exchanged. (15.08.2019)  

US men's soccer team express solidarity with women

The United States Women's National Team have received support from the union representing their male counterparts in their ongoing legal dispute over equal pay. Elsewhere, coach Jill Ellis is to step down. (31.07.2019)  

Women's football in Germany: Glass half empty or half full?

Germany's female footballers still seek recognition and visibility despite three decades of smashing records and exceeding expectations. As some joined the Hall of Fame, veterans reflected on the sport's past and future. (15.10.2019)  

Opinion: Football needs more women like Stephanie Frappart

For decades, football was regarded as a man's game. But women have been helping to shape the sport for ages and now is the time for more people like Stephanie Frappart to come to the forefront, writes Joscha Weber. (15.08.2019)  

World Cup shows how nations back women's soccer — or don't

France is hosting 24 teams for the Women's World Cup. Though the athletes play professionally in 34 countries, some leagues are better represented than others. Where are conditions for women's football best — and why? (27.06.2019)  

US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

The victorious US women's soccer team have basked in a ticker tape parade in New York. Co-captain Megan Rapinoe led the festivities, saying the team would continue to fight for social justice issues. (10.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iranian women attend 1st FIFA football match in 40 years  

Related content

Frauen-Fussball Europameister 1989

Women's football in Germany: Glass half empty or half full? 15.10.2019

Germany's female footballers still seek recognition and visibility despite three decades of smashing records and exceeding expectations. As some joined the Hall of Fame, veterans reflected on the sport's past and future.

Spanien l Studenten protestieren für die katalanische Unabhängigkeit vor dem Obersten Gerichtshof in Barcelona

Catalonia holds general strike as protesters descend on Barcelona 18.10.2019

Huge crowds are converging on Barcelona as part of a mass demonstration in support of Catalan independence. Unions also called a strike in the region to protest against the jailing of nine separatist leaders.

Spanien Katalonien Proteste

Catalan protesters: 'We want to make a point' 18.10.2019

Barcelona came to a standstill on Friday as thousands of Catalans converged on the city after a three-day march. Despite disruptions to transport and business, the protest remained peaceful. Mercedes Iniguez reports.

Advertisement