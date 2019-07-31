Spanish court bans Ryanair's 'abusive' hand luggage fee

The budget airline's policy is now null and void in Spain following a passenger's complaint. However, Ryanair has indicated it may not follow the ruling.
A Spanish court on Wednesday ruled Ryanair could no longer charge an extra fee for hand luggage in the Iberian country.
The court termed it "abusive" after a passenger complained following a trip from Madrid to Brussels. She then took the airline to court over the incident after airline staff forced her to pay €20 ($22) to bring her 10 kilogram (22 pound) luggage on board.
The court ordered the Dublin-based airline to refund her the €20 plus interest, but turned down the passenger's request for an additional €10 in compensation.
Read more: Ryanair risks loss if Boeing 737 Max remains grounded
Immediate change
The ruling, which cannot be appealed, means the budget airline's cabin baggage policy is now null and void and states the airline must "remove it" from its terms and conditions.
Until now, Ryanair only allows small bags into the cabin if they can be placed under the seat in front, but larger bags of up to 10 kilograms incur a fee, or a priority boarding pass which customers must also pay for.
In November 2018,the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) accused Ryanair of providing misleading information and insufficient pricing information about its cabin bag policy.
Possible flouting of the new ruling
The Irish company hinted that it may ignore the Spanish court's decision when it released a statement in response saying: "This ruling will not affect Ryanair's baggage policy, as it misquoted the (European Court of Justice) and misinterpreted the airlines’ commercial freedom to determine the size of their cabin baggage."
When asked if it was planning to carry on regardless or appeal the ruling in the European Court of Justice, the airline declined to comment.
jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Ryanair has struck a deal with the German pilots' union which has been one of its most vocal foes during a year of industrial disputes, strikes and cancellations. (04.12.2018)
Ryanair has become the first noncoal company to join Europe’s top 10 carbon emitters. The Irish airliner is "the new coal," one expert said. (03.04.2019)
The CEO of Europe's largest low-budget airline has said around 1,500 flight crew jobs are redundant. Sinking profits and reduced deliveries of Boeing's grounded 737 Max aircraft have hampered Ryanair's expansion plans. (31.07.2019)
Profits have plunged at Ryanair and Easyjet, while 43% of troubled tour operator Thomas Cook's summer holidays remain unsold. The travel sector can only lick its wounds and wait out the Brexit uncertainty. (20.05.2019)
Ryanair's chief executive has said the airline could suffer losses if Boeing's embattled 737 Max planes don't become operational by November. The jets have remained grounded since an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March. (11.07.2019)