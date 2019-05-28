Spain's Supreme Court suspends Franco exhumation

Plans to move the remains of Franco to a public cemetery on the outskirts of Madrid have been temporarily shelved. Judges said they need time to rule on an appeal by the former dictator's descendants.
General Franco's remains are to stay where they are after the Supreme Court halted proceedings to exhume the dictator's body.
Judges suspended the exhumation until after they have ruled on an appeal by Franco's family to block the government's decision to move the tomb.
Read More: Franco homage to be dropped from Spanish town
The court said in a statement that it had "decided unanimously" to put a temporary stop to the exhumation to avoid "harm" should the remains need to be returned to their original resting place.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wanted to move Franco on June 10 from his current resting place at the Valley of the Fallen to a public cemetery near Madrid.
Sanchez's socialist government (PSOE) said Spain could not "continue to glorify" the former dictator and that they were "convinced" that the court will turn down the appeal when it gives its eventual verdict "in the coming months."
Family lawyer seeks dignity
However, Luis Felipe Utrera, an attorney for Franco's family, said: "The government wanted to move Franco's body as if it was a piece of furniture," adding that PSOE was acting "out of a political motivation."
The Valley of the Fallen, a mausoleum run by the Catholic Church, has become synonymous with right-wing demonstrators who have used the setting to air their political views. It was built at the behest of Franco between 1940 and 1959, using forced labor by some 20,000 political prisoners.
Read more: Spanish parliament suspends jailed Catalan MPs
The site is also the resting place of approximately 37,000 people who fought for Franco's nationalist army and the opposing Republican forces during the Spanish civil war from 1936 to 1939.
jsi/xx (AFP, Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Spain will have another a left-wing minority government following its elections, analyst Salvador Llaudes tells DW. But it will not be unstable, he feels. And he downplayed the far-right successes at the poll. (29.04.2019)
Guadiana del Caudillo will alter its name to distance itself from the regime of Francisco Franco. The former Spanish dictator inaugurated the town in the 1950s, but change is coming due to a shift in local politics. (29.05.2019)
Four Catalan lawmakers must now choose between leaving their seats in parliament empty or resigning. In a fractious assembly, the ruling could work in the favor of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (24.05.2019)
In a vote that saw one of the highest turnouts in recent years, Spain's ruling Socialists have won the most seats but fell well short of a majority. The far-right Vox party will enter parliament for the first time. (29.04.2019)
In Spain, a monument conceived by dictator Francisco Franco is at the center of heated debate. The government wants to turn the "Valley of the Fallen" into a place of reconciliation, but achieving that aim won't be easy. (18.06.2011)
Francisco Franco is buried at the Valley of the Fallen along with more than 30,000 other Spaniards who fought in the 1936-39 civil war. Spain's newly installed prime minister wants to change that. (19.06.2018)